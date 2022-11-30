U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +19.60 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.93 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0076 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0920
    -0.5420 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.51
    +612.26 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Moon and Owl Marketing Releases Article on a Case Study of SEO for Surgeons

Moon and Owl Marketing
·4 min read

Fort Worth, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Moon and Owl Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Fort Worth, TX, has recently released an article that presents an SEO for surgeons case study. They want to clarify that this is SEO for general surgeons who typically believe that search engine optimization (SEO) is only for plastic surgeons or elective surgeons. They present the medical SEO case study as evidence that a general surgeon can also benefit from a robust SEO campaign. This particular case study was done for a general surgeon who provides hernia surgery and prefers to focus on very complex hernia cases. This means that this is a highly focused niche and he is regarded to be an expert in this particular field.

Jordan Fowler, founder of Moon and Owl Marketing, says, “Patients who need a hernia repaired, cancer surgery, heart surgery, or other treatments deserve to have as much knowledge and selections at their disposal as elective surgery patients in their healthcare decision-making. By investing in SEO, your surgical practice can ensure that you get found as the best solution for their problem. After all, you wouldn’t be in practice if you felt like you couldn’t help patients. By increasing your visibility, we just make it easier for them to find you as their answer when they search online.”

They used a science-based approach that understands the Google algorithm and the primary principles of how a search knowledge graph must work. Next, they applied mathematical optimization to inform their various strategies. Each of these strategies that they applied for the surgeon’s website has been tested and shown to drive traffic to the site. Success was measured using three variables: the number of surgeries and consultations booked, the number of organic traffic visitors, and organic rankings.

One of the things that they did for the website was to build it around both SEO and user experience (UX). They ensured that the site was hyper-focused on content that shows the site visitor that the surgeon truly understands their concerns and problems, the creation of the optimal silos, and then organizing the website’s URL strategically around them. The appropriate interlinking and structured pages and sub-pages were then used to reinforce the key topics that searchers are looking for based on the keyword research and entity research that Moon and Owl performed.

They also performed conversion optimization and improved the site speed. And they also ensured that Google Analytics is properly set up to measure various factors on the site, such as the: most popular pages; most popular landing pages; most beneficial pages; dwell times; bounce rates; exit rates; and a ton of other metrics. They also ensured that the website is healthy and doesn’t have any technical errors that may cause crawling issues. And they also conducted full competitive research.

They also provide ongoing content marketing. Every month they create blog posts and articles for the site focusing on topics that are meaningful for the surgeon’s potential patients. They avoid the use of automated AI-written articles because these fail to be original and to demonstrate empathy. They also provide ongoing work on inbound links and internal site links, GBP business optimization and listing optimization, and off-page SEO,

Established in 2014 by Jordan P. Fowler, Moon and Owl Marketing has a unique structure as a distributed agency, with staff and strategic partners connecting virtually long before COVID made this normal. This unique system enables the company to be agile and streamlined and keep overhead costs as low as possible. Jordan Fowler gained substantial marketing experience from his previous work as communications director for a globally focused nonprofit organization. He also served as a senior account executive for a premium medical marketing agency. He then founded Moon and Owl Marketing to expand client verticals and boost the variety of offerings.

Those who have questions about the services offered by Moon and Owl Marketing can visit their website or contact them on the phone or by email.

###

For more information about Moon and Owl Marketing, contact the company here:

Moon and Owl Marketing
Jordan Fowler
817-889-1487
press@moonandowl.com
2120 Ellis Avenue #4366
Fort Worth, TX 76164

CONTACT: Jordan Fowler


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon CEO Says He Doesn’t Regret Hiring Spree as Company Starts Layoffs

    Amazon com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy said he doesn’t regret the hiring spree the company went on in recent years even as the tech giant is now conducting one of the largest rounds of corporate layoffs in its history. “This year we had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as having hired aggressively over the last several years,” Mr. Jassy said at the New York Times ’ Dealbook Summit in New York City on Wednesday. The company’s goal has been to go through its businesses “thoughtfully but thoroughly” and avoid compromising on “key long-term” bets, the chief executive said.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • Chart of the Day: The Countdown Begins for This Defense Stock

    We now see the blue, which is bullish on the "GoNOGo" trend indicator. Volume has dried up on this consolidation now, and we are simply waiting for the buyers to step and take Lockheed up and through the $500 level.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • 'Apple is shameless in their bullying': Spotify CEO joins Elon Musk in slamming App Store policies

    Spotify is escalating its public battle with Apple over its controversial app store practices.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • ‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession

    There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

    Its economic activity has this year been dampened by targeted lockdowns in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. Henry, head of the world's largest listed mining company, told the conference he expects to see an "increasing domestic drive towards economic growth in China". Henry said he expects China's steel sector to grow in 2023 as the economy starts responding to government stimulus efforts and its steel output, which dropped 3.4% in the first seven months of 2022, slowly recovers.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Oracle CIO Jae Evans on Reshaping the Company’s IT Department

    The executive at the business-software giant has overseen an internal cloud transformation and molded a more centralized IT group.

  • Viatris completes $3B divestiture of biosimilars business

    Viatris Inc.'s divestiture of its biosimilars business to Biocon was completed Tuesday with a $2 billion cash payment to the Canonsburg pharmaceutical company, the first of an expected $9 billion in divestitures. The terms of the agreement with Biocon Biologics Ltd. also include $1 billion in convertible preferred equity in Biocon Biologics that the companies said amounted to a 12.9% stake in the company plus $335 million in cash in 2024. Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will also provide commercialization and regulatory-related services to Biocon for two years.

  • Heating Bills to Send Chill Through Americans’ Finances

    Gasoline prices have receded, but heating costs will be the next source of sticker shock, depending on where you live.

  • Disney buys MLB's stake in streaming firm BAMTech for $900 million

    Disney earlier this month purchased the remaining stake in BAMTech from Major League Baseball for $900 million, the company said in a SEC filing. Previous to the transaction, streaming technology services provider BAMTech was owned 85% by Disney and 15% by Major League Baseball (MLB).

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.