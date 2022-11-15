U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.54
    +59.29 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,766.29
    +229.59 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,477.82
    +281.60 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.92
    +39.67 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.07
    +0.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.54 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0051 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8070
    -0.0580 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1895
    +0.0140 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2600
    -0.7400 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,962.31
    +478.59 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.64
    +3.94 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Moon Surgical Announces Appointment of Mark Toland as Independent Board Member

Moon Surgical
·2 min read

PARIS, FRANCE and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Moon Surgical, a pioneer in collaborative robotics, today announced the appointment of Mark Toland as an independent board member. With over 25 years of senior executive leadership experience in the medical device industry and in the field of robotics, Toland joins the board of directors as the company works to finalize the development of its first product and prepare for the commercial launch of the Maestro Robotic System.

Sofinnova Partners, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture
Sofinnova Partners, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Mark Toland is currently the Chief Executive Officer at MMI, a surgical robotics company developing a platform for microsurgery. Prior to joining MMI, Toland served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus, a global leader in endovascular robotics, that was acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $1.1 billion. He was also an independent board member to Cardiologs, which was acquired by Philips in late 2021.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mark to our expanded team at Moon Surgical," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical, and a Partner in Sofinnova Partners' medtech accelerator, MD Start. "His independent, astute mind and expertise in US commercialization strategy in our sector will be invaluable in helping us reach our next goals."

Founded in Paris in 2019 by Pr. Brice Gayet and incubated by Sofinnova MD Start, Moon Surgical has shown its prowess at speed and innovation with early systems already fully functional and driven by more than thirty surgeons across two continents and multiple clinical indications.

"Moon's approach to how laparoscopic surgeons should be assisted and empowered in the operating room is truly unique and has the potential to make the Maestro System an absolute must-have in every surgical practice," commented Mark Toland. "I am honored to be a part of the team that is revolutionizing minimally invasive surgery with adaptive robotics and look forward to working together to continue its rapid growth."

Small, adaptable, and integrated into existing clinical workflows, Maestro is designed to support surgeons and patients in the 18.8 million soft-tissue surgery procedures not currently supported by telerobotic systems every year.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Carlos, California, believes the future of the operating room lies in the hands of the empowered surgeon.

By equipping surgeons with complete control, renewed confidence, and technology adaptable to any situation they encounter, Moon Surgical strives to improve efficiency in operating rooms and provide better surgical care for patients. The minimalistic, co-manipulation Maestro Robotic System uses tomorrow's technology to deliver these vital skills to surgeons, today.

www.moonsurgical.com

Contact

Investors and Media: info@moonsurgical.com

SOURCE: Moon Surgical



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725958/Moon-Surgical-Announces-Appointment-of-Mark-Toland-as-Independent-Board-Member

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

    GOLD, ABST and BSBR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 15, 2022.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • 1 Green Flag for Carnvial Stock in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Conditions continue to improve for the business supporting Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock. Hence investors need to look at Carnival's green flags and red flags before deciding whether to buy the dip. After a devastating shutdown, Carnival is well on the way to recovery by most measures.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • 1 Dividend Stock That's Beating Amazon (For Now) And 1 That Probably Never Will Again

    If someone told you a dividend stock like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was one-upping a growth juggernaut like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), nobody could blame you for being skeptical. Of course, making money is better than losing less -- and on that score, real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), is actually up more than 40% over the past 12 months.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Are at Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally

    Two of these stocks could enjoy a turnaround soon, while the other is seeing its business chugging along just fine.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Enphase Energy Merits Raising Its Stop Level

    The renewable energy technology company keeps seeing its shares edge higher while an analyst gives its stock a buy recommendation.