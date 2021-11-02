U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Moonfare raises $125M in Series C led by Insight Partners to accelerate global growth

·4 min read

- The investment brings the company's aggregate funding to a total of $185 million

- With €1 billion assets under management and operating in 13 countries, Moonfare is the international leader in private market fund access for individual investors

- Insight Partners will provide operational support and network to further accelerate global expansion

BERLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonfare, the leading digital private equity investment platform for individual investors, announced today that it has raised $125 million in Series C funding, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Moonfare will use the funding to continue to develop innovative investment solutions and accelerate its international expansion. The company has raised $185 million in funding to date.

Moonfare offers individual investors access to select private market funds that were previously only available for institutions. In September, Moonfare exceeded €1 billion assets under management, doubling its assets in only 8 months. Moonfare's last financing round was in March of this year and was led by Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, which also participated in the current round. Fidelity has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Moonfare.

"We are excited for this round of funding and the opportunity to leverage the capabilities and network of our new partners at Insight Partners." says Moonfare founder and CEO Dr. Steffen Pauls. "We will transform the business into a global champion for individual investors in the years to come."

"In an impressively short time, Moonfare has established itself as the international leader in an extremely large and expanding market," explains Insight Partners' Managing Director Matt Gatto. "They have curated a selection of the world's top private equity and venture capital funds and enabled access for individual investors through a digital platform that provides a seamless user experience and is built for scale. We look forward to partnering with Moonfare on their continued growth."

The number of households with more than $1 million to invest is growing around the world, exceeding 20 million households in 2021 and controlling over $80 trillion of assets (according to Cap Gemini World Wealth Report 2021). These investors have long sought direct access to alternative investments, such as private equity and venture capital funds, to diversify their portfolios and realize the potential for higher returns. However, individual investors continue to be significantly under-exposed to these private strategies, as access has been limited by high minimum investment requirements, regulatory restrictions, and administrative burdens.

Moonfare makes it possible for qualified individual investors to invest directly in top-tier private equity and venture capital funds at low minimums via a fast and easy-to-use digital experience. The platform is designed to customize to different customer preferences and regulatory requirements. It is the only private market fund platform globally that transacts with individual investors directly and through family offices, banks, and other advisors. Moonfare's digital secondary market allows investors to sell their existing stakes, bringing liquidity to a traditionally illiquid asset class and removing a key obstacle to investing for individual investors.

Moonfare already operates in 13 countries across Europe and Asia and has offices in Berlin, Hong Kong, London, and Luxembourg, with more to open soon. The company plans to double the size of its global team with over 80 full-time employees in the tech and product departments alone.

About Moonfare

Moonfare offers individual investors access to top private equity investment opportunities. With a digital onboarding process and asset management platform, Moonfare allows clients to register and invest in as little as 15 minutes and with minimums as low as $60,000. To date, Moonfare has offered 42 private market funds from top general partners worldwide with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, US tech funds and real asset categories like infrastructure.

Moonfare's investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 1,800 clients who have invested more than €1 billion on its platform. LinkedIn named Moonfare as one of the top 10 startups in Germany in 2020.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moonfare-raises-125m-in-series-c-led-by-insight-partners-to-accelerate-global-growth-301413603.html

SOURCE Moonfare

