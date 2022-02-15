U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,402.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,263.50
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.20
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.53
    -0.93 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.00
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3470
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,682.40
    +1,466.77 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.57
    +44.36 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Moonrock Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Volare

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 /Volare is thrilled to announce our cooperation with Moonrock Capital. We are going to support Moonrock Capital in terms of DeFi and trading tools.

Volare(https://volare.finance/) provides a transparent, trustless, and convenient decentralized mechanism that runs without intermediaries on options trading, especially exotic options trading. It eliminates the credit risk issues associated with exotic options trading in the traditional financial world's over-the-counter (OTC) market, developed to facilitate DeFi crypto options trading while providing trading tools that professional options traders use. Volare allows investors to invest in standard or customized option strategies portfolios, and provides clients tools for hedging, speculation and yield enhancement based on its infrastructure.

‘We believe the DeFi hype in 2021 was just the beginning. Projects keep building and evolving, new promising and innovative solutions come to market still on a regular basis. Without a doubt there will be a big movement of DeFi 2.0. With its exotic option trading, Volare comes to market with a great USP that the DeFi space was still lacking. After meeting the founding team, we are confident that they are competent enough to also deliver on their vision. Hence, Moonrock Capital is glad to be part of this funding round and we will do whatever we can helping them being successful'.

Simon Dedic, Managing Partner MRC

‘The partners at Moonrock Capital have a wealth of experience from various backgrounds, including digital media, crypto-economic research, advertising, venture capital, and more. This vast wealth of experience assures us at Volare Finance of a successful partnership with Moonrock Capital'.

Jake, Head of Product and Capital Markets Volare

For details, please check https://t.me/volarefinance and https://twitter.com/FinanceVolare.

Official Website: https://volare.finance/
Contact Person: John
E-mail: info@volare.finance

SOURCE: Volare



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688791/Moonrock-Capital-Announces-Strategic-Investment-in-Volare

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought Sea Shares as Gaming Firm Plunged

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood took advantage of a record slump in Sea Ltd., snapping up more of the gaming firm’s shares after India banned one of its products.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsWood’s thematic in

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Block Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock jumped by as much as 6% today and is still up by 3.8% this afternoon. Block has been expanding its focus to the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces recently; hence, its name change from Square to Block back in December. Intel's new chip is lightning fast.

  • Warren Buffett’s firm took big stake in Activision Blizzard ahead of Microsoft deal

    Warren Buffett's company placed a rare bet on a technology company late last year and it has already paid off in a big way.

  • Here's Why Barron's Believes This Chip Stock Has Beaten AMD, Nvidia

    Since 2020, chip stocks are up 82%, easily beating the 54% gain for the Nasdaq Composite, Barron's reports. Big names like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gotten much of the attention, but a little-known chip maker has beat them all: Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA). Once a low-key provider of chips used for PC touchpads, mobile phone screens, and fingerprint scanners, Synaptics has turned itself into a play on the Internet of Things, which aims to bridge