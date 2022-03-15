U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.20
    +56.09 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,343.94
    +398.70 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,801.62
    +220.40 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.66
    +7.94 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    -6.26 (-6.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    -30.20 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1380
    -0.0020 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2900
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,192.06
    +447.64 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.00
    +10.73 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Moonshot Brands funding, acquisitions highlight change in e-commerce aggregator space

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Moonshot Brands today announced it secured $30 million in equity and $150M in a credit facility that will be used, in part, to purchase assets from other e-commerce aggregators. Co-founder CJ Isakow said this was just the beginning of what he thought would be further consolidation in the crowded sector.

“A lot of funding announcements came out last year, and people were buying at the peak of COVID pricing, but now aggregators are starting to fail, and we are purchasing assets from some of them,” Isakow told TechCrunch.

The equity portion was led by Anthemis and included existing investors YC Continuity and Garage Capital. The credit facility is from Victory Park Capital. It now gives the company $180 million in total funding to date, Isakow said.

He considers Moonshot Brands, which you can read more about in this deep look into aggregators, to be a boutique company, focused on Amazon and direct-to-consumer brands globally, and initially in the mobility and action sports sectors.

However, Isakow doesn’t much care for the “aggregator” moniker. When he and co-founder Allan Fisch were getting started in 2020, they saw how similar companies, like Thrasio, were using debt capital to buy lots of brands and take them over. Instead, Isakow and Fisch wanted to be involved with entrepreneurs who would join Moonshot and run their own brands.

Korean internet giant Naver backs e-commerce aggregator New Vessel in seed round

“We want to take them off of Amazon and don’t want to just buy EBIDTA, but build long-term brands,” Isakow added.

The assets Moonshot purchased were from Product Labs and include scooter brand La Scoota and fitness brand WOD Nation. Moonshot has nine brands, including Magneto Boards, and is now positioned to grow to over $100 million in trailing 12 months growth by the end of 2022.

Before you go thinking that Product Labs is failing, Brad Moss, co-founder of the company, told TechCrunch that the tech-enabled service company, started two years ago, was the company working behind the scenes with many of the aggregators, like Thrasio and 101 Commerce, to provide the software, data and other tools to build their brands..

When Product Labs brought in external money, that led to the creation of a holding company which purchased several different brands. When the investment group decided to break up the assets, those brands, including La Scoota and WOD Nation, were sold, Moss said. He now runs the company part and merged it with another company called Brandless.

E-commerce aggregators around the world still seem to be doing well and attracting venture capital. For example, in the past six months New Vessel, Una Brands and Nebula Brands, all in Asia, brought in new funds as did Merama and Quinio in Latin America.

And just today, Elevate Brands, which acquires and operates Amazon fulfillment businesses, announced a refinancing and upsizing of its credit facility to $400 million, led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. This brings the company’s funding total to $590 million and will enable Elevate to scale its portfolio to 45 brands, from 32, this year.

However, the crowded nature of the sector over the past few years has led to talk of eventual consolidation, something Taliesen Hollywood says is starting to happen.

The Hahnbeck director works on e-commerce M&A and follows the aggregator market. He cites recent deals, including Olsam acquiring Flywheel Commerce and Berlin Brands Group acquiring Orange Brands as proof. He also pointed to an early deal in 2020 for Thrasio when it acquired Thirstii, which Hollywood believed was “just an efficient way for Thrasio to expand to Germany.”

“Most of the aggregators are not in any urgent trouble though,” he added. “On the whole their portfolios are doing OK on average, and the one thing most of their acquisitions have in common is very strong — above 20% — net margins. Even the ones who are paused will return to the market in a few months once seller expectations come back down.”

Hollywood confirmed what Isakow said about buying in the peak of the market as one of the drivers to a change in the sector.

Currently, he sees aggregators bidding fiercely for the most attractive assets, which is a small minority of the businesses they look at, and presenting much lower offers on the rest. On the seller side, he notes that they are expecting higher valuations than ever.

In fact, he has heard some sellers are approaching aggregators and saying things like “We will only talk to you if you can guarantee us a 5.5-time multiple of seller’s discretionary earnings before we even start discussions,” Hollywood said.

“Aggregators need to lower their average acquisition multiples — last year they wanted to — but we are getting a strong sense that now they need to,” he added. “Several of the aggregators are dealing with this by pausing acquisitions altogether. The rest are becoming much more cautious or highly focused on specific categories. Meanwhile their marketing and deal origination departments are still actively reaching out to sellers, giving sellers the impression that the market is still extremely buoyant. It will take a few months for this to normalize.”

E-commerce roll-ups are the next wave of disruption in consumer packaged goods

Recommended Stories

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Due in Europe Next Week; Putin Blames KyivLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Anytime Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Due in Europe Next Week; Putin Blames KyivLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe cheape

  • Investors hoard cash on inflation, recession fears: BofA survey

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss a Bank of America survey highlighting investor concerns over slowing growth, inflation, and recessionary indicators.

  • Is BigCommerce (BIGC) A Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 1.59% gross and 1.34% net of fees, outperforming the 0.01% return for the […]