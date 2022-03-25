U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,624.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,767.50
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.45
    -0.89 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.59 (-6.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3194
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7400
    -0.5800 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,962.02
    +868.51 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.96
    +30.01 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

MoonXBT Launch Options Products: The Beginning of The New Option Era

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24th, MoonXBT officially launched its new options product - Warrant Options - during its press conference held in the official Discord community at 12:00 UTC. This not only is the beginning of MoonXBT's launch of a series of options products, but also marks the beginning of a new era.

MoonXBT options have the lowest premium in history, half that of exchanges such as Binance, as introduced by MoonXBT's COO George Lee during the press conference. This means users could buy two options on MoonXBT at the same price. The first crypto options product launched on the platform, Warrant Options, is the least complicated and easiest product to use.

2021 was a significant year for the crypto industry, witnessing the expansion of NFTs, GameFi, and the Metaverse. The trading volume of crypto in 2021 rose by more than five times that of 2020, with crypto derivatives performing the best. Among the many crypto-traded derivatives, options are gaining momentum, with positions climbing and rivaling major options products in traditional capital markets in Europe and the US. In response to the market demand, MoonXBT is launching a series of options products. These products demonstrate the many advantages of options, including better risk management and others.

MoonXBT also offers open lessons, information packs, detailed guides, etc., which can help users to get started quickly and easily and minimize the difficulties users encounter when trading options derivatives. As the first crypto social trading platform, MoonXBT encourages communication between traders, as they would share the advantages of options trading and foster a welcoming environment for both newcomers and experienced traders. "What people will do on MoonXBT is more than just trading crypto", said Lee, "we want people to educate people." During the press conference, Lee also led a hands-on session, displaying how to go from account registration and authentication to setting up an option's parameters.

Aside from BTC and ETH warrants, the platform also offers DOGE warrant options, which can be found on very few platforms. In the future, more tokens will be supported for trading warrant options on MoonXBT. In addition, MoonXBT will launch three other options products in April, including European Spread Options, American Standalone Options, and Touch Options.

Low premiums, ease of operation, and versatility to create a more professional and reasonable investment environment for traders are what MoonXBT's new options products offer. This can help crypto traders mitigate risks and maximize returns through proper investment allocations. Over 30 influencers in the field of crypto options attended the press conference. The advantages of MoonXBT's warrant options are echoed by these influencers. They expressed their prospect views about the new products and shared their views about the wider crypto industry.

As the crypto asset market matures and the market's overall volatility tends to decline, crypto trading derivatives will also become more high-quality and mature in the face of the diversified needs of the market. As the influencers also agreed, the options product launched by MoonXBT has brought new life to the industry market and effectively solved several pain points of the industry products, which will effectively promote the upgrade of the industry and make the market pattern more diversified.

MoonXBT Options Promotion Ambassador Plan: On-Chain Signing

During the press conference, Lee also launched the "MoonXBT Options Promotion Ambassador Plan", which will allow more users to know about MoonXBT and get a taste of the new options products. In this plan, influencers in the crypto and the wider finance industry are invited to head first in trading the new product, and further discussions and socialization are encouraged among the influencers and their followers. "We want more people to get familiar with options," said Lee, "which can make more discussion of trading, and make active more social behavior." Through this plan, MoonXBT hopes to promote the popularization of options, create value for users and make the industry a positive progress. As Lee noted, users can "trade more, discuss more, and socialize more, or our DAO can't be better".

During the press conference, MoonXBT signed contracts with several influencers, and the contracts will become NFTs, which will be uploaded to Opensea. Each of these influencers will also have a unique NFT identity symbol that will last indefinitely and they will witness the coming of the new option era together.

The options products launched by MoonXBT provide a new option for the crypto trading market, allowing more crypto traders to trade options products with the lowest cost and fewer difficulties. Looking forward, MoonXBT will launch more crypto trading products with innovativity and aim at fostering a crypto neighborhood that encourages interaction, innovation and technology. MoonXBT, together with its series of options products and working with more crypto traders, could change the landscape of crypto trading derivatives, leading traders and the wider crypto industry to a whole new era.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moonxbt-launch-options-products-the-beginning-of-the-new-option-era-301510637.html

SOURCE MoonXBT

Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Mosc

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Said to Near Settlement With Activist Cohen

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ryan Cohen is nearing a settlement at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that would see three new directors appointed to the retailer’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Bo

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Growth needs to Re-accelerate soon or Valuation will be at Risk

    Adobe Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) first quarter results were released on Tuesday and resulted in a sharp decline in the stock price. Revenue and earnings for the quarter were slightly better than expected, but the market was concerned by the weak guidance for the current quarter.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.