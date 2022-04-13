U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.76
    +13.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,284.71
    +64.35 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,497.96
    +126.39 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.17
    +12.24 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.03
    +1.43 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.90
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.22 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6630
    -0.0620 (-2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8290
    +0.4410 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,671.17
    +672.17 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.93
    +12.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.49
    -17.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

MoonXBT Unleashes the Full Potential of Traders with its Social Trading Functions and New Campaign

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In spite of being a young exchange, MoonXBT understands that one of the greatest assets of the crypto industry is traders. Traders provide consistent market insights and strategies to benefit the community, and evoke information exchanges among the members to strengthen the connection.

However, most of the traders make limited profits which do not match their trading skills excellency due to capital insufficiency. Also, for most of the large exchanges, they remain as regular users even after becoming opinion leaders of communities. Perhaps most sadly, traders struggle between pursuing the trading hobby and getting a decent job because of the infeasibility of turning trading into a professional career.

But now, MoonXBT is making the change for the traders.

As one of the few social trading platforms, MoonXBT has the copy trading function which allows traders to become professional traders for regular users to follow them. This monetizes traders' strategies and brings them extra earnings. At the same time, it builds up the influence of the traders among the copiers and users in general to provide foundations for the traders' further career.

Just recently, MoonXBT has launched the pro-trader, i.e. professional trader, recruitment global campaign to help traders all around the world to become full-fledged to develop trading careers and experience the new "trader social economy" on MoonXBT.

What can you get by becoming a pro-trader on MoonXBT

First and foremost, a pro-trader can share 10% of the profit from all the copied orders. This may not make a trader the crypto wolf of Wall Street, but being able to manage the capital accumulated from the copy traders definitely amplifies the earning capacity of one's strategy, and frankly, brings a sense of being a small crypto fund manager to the trader.

In addition, traders are also rewarded for acquiring their own followers. They can take advantage of their own social resources as well as the platform's referral plan. Once they attract users to become their copiers, they will share up to 50% of the transaction fee revenue from the total trading volume of the above users.

Besides the earned income, pro-traders even have passive income on the platform. They can get monthly paychecks from MoonXBT when the trading volume of all their copy traders reach certain levels. The paychecks vary according to the copy trading volume. If the monthly paycheck is not surprising enough, MoonXBT also sets a monthly bonus of up to 10000 bonus to give extra reward to the pro-traders with exceptional performance.

As can be seen from the above, pro-traders will have diverse revenues which also provide sustainability for traders to consistently invest their time and effort. It also showcases MoonXBT's strong determination and effort in making it easy for pro-traders to earn and to accomplish.

As for the copy traders, they will also benefit from following the pro-traders in terms of saving time and energy in studying the markets and sharing the gains from the professional trading strategies.

How to become a pro-trader on MoonXBT

The threshold for becoming a pro-trader on MoonXBT is not high. With 500 USDT of deposit, one can start the application. After being approved, the trader can start his or her operation with a requirement of at least one transaction per day.

It's not hard to become a pro-trader on MoonXBT, but like any business in the world, sustainable profit only comes with consistent work. Pro-traders need to constantly deliver solid trading performance which will be reflected in the ROR (loss and profit / total transactions) or win rate numbers to keep their followers.

Also, in order to expand earnings, pro-traders can make use of their own social influence, be they social media or groups to promote copy trading of MoonXBT, so that they will gain more followers on the platform.

Overall, with all the offerings and support from MoonXBT, it seems the pro-traders have more chances to succeed than to fail. It also presents a window for the crypto industry to see how empowering traders and using social factors can bring new momentum to the industry.

About MoonXBT

MoonXBT is the world's first social cryptocurrency trading platform, with headquarters in the Cayman Islands and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. At present, MoonXBT provides contract trading, social interaction, and one-click copy trading services for global traders and is committed to building a closer blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://www.moonxbt.com/en-us/

Learn more about pro-traders recruitment campaign,please visit: https://www.moonxbt.com/pro-trader

Follow MoonXBT at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonXBT_Global

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/MoonXBT

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_oRZbr0vDQVtO9n9tV_4A

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moonxbt-unleashes-the-full-potential-of-traders-with-its-social-trading-functions-and-new-campaign-301524978.html

SOURCE MoonXBT

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Hot on the heels of similar moves from some other high-profile companies, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) this week announced plans to carry out a 10-for-1 stock split. Split announcements have recently added to the bullish momentum of companies including Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla, and it won't be surprising if Shopify gets a valuation boost out of this in the near term. Shopify's core business is providing services that help businesses of all sizes launch and expand their own e-commerce operations.

  • Delta Air Lines reports earnings beat, forecasts return to profit in Q2

    Delta CEO Ed Bastian spoke with Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith about company earnings and expectations for the summer travel period.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

    It's been months in the making, but telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) has finally closed the book on its entertainment business. The company has completed its spinoff to combine its streaming and entertainment assets with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. AT&T has been a controversial stock over the past decade, underperforming after massive mergers put the company in debt.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Nvidia Stock Falls on an Analyst Downgrade -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been falling in recent months as high-growth stocks have come under pressure. After a boom in consumer electronics spending since the start of the pandemic, worry has started to mount that demand will start to cool off this year. Analyst Tristan Gerra at Baird Capital recently downgraded Nvidia stock on this specific concern, noting that the market may not be fully appreciating the negative economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a potential decrease in demand for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency mining later this year.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

    Shares of Antares Pharma surged 49% Wednesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company agreed to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics  in a cash deal valued at $960 million. Under terms of the deal, Halozyme (ticker: HALO) will pay $5.60 a share to buy Antares (ATRS), the company said in a statement. Halozyme said that it expects the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, to immediately add to 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share, and accelerate revenue and earnings growth through 2027.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Bank of Canada Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Quell Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada raised its interest rate by half a percentage point in its biggest hike in more than two decades, and said it would stop buying government bonds to shrink its balance sheet as it moves aggressively to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivU.S. Pullo

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Boeing Stock Shrugs Off Concerns Over 737 MAX Simulator

    The Indian aviation regulator has barred 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX jets. The issue is with the training simulators.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • Beyond Tesla: 3 Monster Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in April

    Stock splits are all the rage lately, and it's not hard to see why. Consider that Tesla's share price jumped by 80% during the three-week period between when it announced its last stock split and when it carried it out in August 2020. While stock splits don't actually do anything to enhance a business's intrinsic value -- and shouldn't be the core reason for making an investment -- some industry-leading companies that are planning them will likely deliver stellar long-term performances.