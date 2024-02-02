Moore, Cerow join Space Coast Health Foundation board of directors

Moore, Cerow join Space Coast Health Foundation board

Christine Moore and Michael Cerow recently joined the board of directors of the Space Coast Health Foundation.

Christine Moore

Moore recently retired from Brevard Public Schools, where she spent most of her career in education. Before leaving the school district in January 2023, Moore was assistant superintendent of student services, a position she held for more than four years. A significant responsibility of Moore’s was student mental health services.

Moore received her bachelor’s degree in exceptional education from the University of Central Florida and her master’s degree in educational leadership from UCF.

She also served on the Space Coast Health Foundation’s Behavioral Health Task Force and Health Advisory Council; served on the operations board of the Children’s Advocacy Center; and was a liaison between the school district and the Florida Department of Health. She also was a liaison between the district and Patrick Space Force Base.

Michael Cerow

Cerow, a certified public accountant, joined Carr, Riggs & Ingram LCC as a partner in 2018. Prior to that, he owned and was a partner at Cerow and Co. CPAs P.A. in Melbourne.

His areas of practice at Carr, Riggs & Ingram include tax planning and compliance, business advisory services and business transaction services.

Cerow has served on numerous Brevard County nonprofit boards, including the East Coast Zoological Society of Florida (the Brevard Zoo), the Community Foundation for Brevard Inc., the Eau Gallie Yacht Club, the Brevard County Unit of the American Cancer Society, the Florida Division of the American Cancer Society, LEAD Brevard and the Brevard Museum of Art and Science Inc.

Cerow has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Richmond in Virginia.

Moore and Cerow fill the vacancies previously held by Fran Pickett, whose board term expired, and Tricia Babb, who recently moved out of state.

“We are fortunate to have Christine and Michael join our board,” said Linda Dale, Space Coast Health Foundation board chair. “Their knowledge and expertise, and familiarity with Brevard County, means they will be exceptional assets to the Space Coast Health Foundation board.”

Story continues

The Space Coast Health Foundation is a grant-making organization established to enhance the health and wellness of individuals and communities in Brevard County.

To learn more, go to SCHFBrevard.org

More: Ciccateri named senior vice president for launch support services at All Points Logistics

Colvin opens Coast Barber shop on Wickham Road in Suntree

Jason Colvin recently opened Coast Barber at 6450 N. Wickham Road (Unit 100) in Suntree.

Jason Colvin

Colvin became a licensed barber in 1987 in Ohio, where he graduated from the Ohio State College of Barber/Styling. He opened his first barber shop in 1989. He also obtained his Michigan barber license.

In 1995, Colvin moved to Southern California and eventually Palm Springs, California, where he operated Desert Barber, which was a concept that combined “the feel of the past, the aesthetic of a gentleman’s parlor and the convenience of technology.”

He and his family moved to Brevard County last year to be closer to family. He obtained his Florida barber’s license and opened Coast Barber.

For more information, go to coastbarber.com of call 949-613-2799. You also can email Colvin at Jason@coastbarber.com.

Melbourne’s Ad Leaf opens Las Vegas operation

The AD Leaf, a leading marketing and advertising firm located in Melbourne, announced that it is expanding, with the opening of a new office in Las Vegas.

Brian Wallace

The Las Vegas office will serve as a hub for The AD Leaf's Strategic and Enterprise Division, offering a full spectrum of marketing and advertising services, including digital marketing, brand strategy, creative design and more.

The company is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with businesses on the West Coast, leveraging its expertise to drive growth, build brand presence and achieve marketing objectives.

"This expansion enables us to introduce our innovative marketing solutions to a fresh audience, solidifying our role as a trusted adviser for businesses on the West Coast," Ad Leaf Chief Marketing Officer Brian Wallace said. "We're excited about the opportunities this brings, and we look forward to being a valuable contributor to the local business community."

The AD Leaf is a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

To learn more, go to www.theadleaf.com.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Space Coast Health Foundation adds Moore, Cerow to board of directors