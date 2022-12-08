U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Moore County Power Station Attack Highlights Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

·2 min read

Power Outages Are the Primary Cause of Business Disruption, Says DRI International

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of North Carolinians remain without power following the Dec. 4 attack on multiple electrical substations in Moore County, NC. Such infrastructure disruptions can have immediate and devastating consequences, according to Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI), the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training.

Power outages are the number one disruption for businesses, according to DRI International.
Power outages are the number one disruption for businesses, according to DRI International.

"Businesses need to be aware of these vulnerabilities so they can better prepare for the impact of a possible failure."

"This power disruption is an unfortunate reminder that when infrastructure is not secured, the damage can be catastrophic for the surrounding area," said DRI President and CEO Chloe Demrovsky. "Businesses and communities need to be fully aware of these vulnerabilities so they can better prepare for the impact of a possible failure."

The Moore County attacks are only one of several recent outages that have had dire consequences for their regions. 2021's outage in Texas during a winter storm drew attention to the threat to infrastructure, the number one disruption to businesses when it goes offline and costs the U.S. economy an estimated $80-188 billion annually. Other recent examples:

The Moore County outage is being investigated by the FBI as a possible terror attack, concurring with a Department of Homeland Security bulletin warning of a heightened threat to critical infrastructure posed by domestic violent extremists.

However, most outages have mundane causes. Storms and high winds cause damage, but it's squirrels and other small animals that are responsible for the vast majority of disruptions – thousands each year.

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 100+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies. DRI offers 15 individual certifications, including the globally-recognized CBCP certification, and certifies organizations as resilient enterprises. DRI offers training programs ranging from introductory to masters level across a variety of specialties in multiple languages; online and in-person continuing education opportunities; and an annual conference dedicated to the resilience profession.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-county-power-station-attack-highlights-infrastructure-vulnerabilities-301698708.html

SOURCE DRI International

