U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.19
    +14.92 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.73
    -1.96 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,599.95
    +74.04 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.49
    -19.29 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.22
    -2.24 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7920
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,746.24
    -130.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.36
    +42.31 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Moore Kuehn Encourages FTAA, MGP, GCAC, and CSOD Investors to Contact Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Moore Kuehn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

FTAC Athena has agreed to merge with Pico. Under the proposed transaction, FTAC Athena shareholders will own only 14% of the combined company.

  • MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP)

MGM Growth Properties has agreed to merge with VICI Properties. Under the proposed transaction, MGM Growth Properties shareholders will receive 1.3666 shares of VICI per share.

  • Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC)

Growth Capital has agreed to merge with Cepton Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, Growth Capital shareholders will only own 10% of the combined company.

  • Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone has agreed to merge with Clearlake. Under the proposed transaction, Cornerstone shareholders will receive $57.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Cornerstone’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs boosts Europe footprint with $1.9 billion NN Investment Partners buy

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined the consolidation wave in the asset management business by announcing plans Thursday to pay about $1.9 billion for Dutch money manager NN Investment Partners from seller NN Group N.V.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of driverless-truck start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were trading sharply higher on Thursday in a dramatic rebound following a sell-off that may have been triggered by a short-seller's report. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, TuSimple's shares were up about 15.6% from Wednesday's closing price. TuSimple, founded in 2015, is a San Diego-based developer of autonomous-driving systems for heavy trucks.

  • Why Tuya Is Plunging Even Lower Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) were tumbling 11% in morning trading Thursday after the Internet-of-Things platform reported second-quarter earnings. While revenue outpaced analyst forecasts and net losses were in line, sales guidance of between $83 million and $86 million widely missed consensus expectations of $110 million. Tuya went public in March at $21 per share, above the expected $17 to $20 per share range, but after rising almost 20% on its first day of trading, the stock today is going for less than half its offer price.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Nvidia's biggest weakness is crypto: Analyst

    Nvidia reported earnings that beat expectations. Mizuho Managing Director & Senior Tech Analyst Vijay Rakesh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.

  • TerrAscend Reports Second Quarter Net Sales of $58.7 Million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $24.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin of 41%

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.

  • Baron Funds Maintains Positive Outlook in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Despite its Poor Q2 Performance

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 4.65% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, below both its MSCI Real Estate and MSCI US REIT benchmarks that […]