Moore Kuehn Encourages GNOG, MCMJ, ENVI, and EUSG Investors to Contact Law Firm

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has agreed to merge with DraftKings. Under the proposed transaction, Golden Nugget Online Gaming will receive 0.365 shares of NewDraft Kings per share.

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ)

Merida has agreed to merge with Leafly. Under the proposed transaction, Merida shareholders will only own 24.4% of the combined company.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVI)

Environmental Impact has agreed to merge with GreenLight Biosciences. Under the proposed transaction, Environmental Impact shareholders will only own 13.2% of the combined company.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG)

European Sustainable Growth has agreed to merge with ADS-TEC Energy. Under the proposed transaction, European Sustainable Growth shareholders will only own 25% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

