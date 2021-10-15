U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Moore Kuehn Encourages MDP, DUNE, FLXN, and AZPN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Meredith has agreed to merge with IAC. Under the proposed transaction, Meredith shareholders will own only $42.18 in cash per share.

  • Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE)

Dune has agreed to merge with TradeZero Holding Corp. Under the proposed transaction, Dune shareholders will own only 24% of the combined company.

  • Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN)

Flexion has agreed to merge with Pacira Biosciences. Under the proposed transaction, Flexion shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash per share and one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share.

  • Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)

Aspen Technology has agreed to merge with Emerson Electric. Under the proposed transaction, Aspen shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash per share and .042 shares of new AspenTech, a newly formed company, per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-mdp-dune-flxn-and-azpn-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301401037.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

