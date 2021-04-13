U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.17
    +13.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,668.06
    -77.34 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,976.72
    +126.73 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.13
    -13.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.16
    +0.46 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.00
    +14.30 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.56 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1952
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    -0.0500 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0900
    -0.2860 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,511.88
    +3,584.01 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.44
    +64.45 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.49
    +1.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Moore Kuehn Encourages NUAN, LMNX, CADE, and ORBC Investors to Contact Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN)

Nuance Communications has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Nuance will receive $56.00 per share.

  • Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

Luminex Corporation has agreed to be acquired by DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Luminex will receive $37.00 per share.

  • Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation has agreed to be acquired by BancorpSouth Bank. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cadence will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth per share.

  • ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. has agreed to be acquired by GI Partners. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of ORBCOMM will receive $11.50 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-nuan-lmnx-cade-and-orbc-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301268084.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • DiaSorin to Buy Covid-19 Test-Maker Luminex for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin SpA agreed to acquire Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion, gaining the maker of Covid-19 testing kits and a greater foothold in the U.S. market.DiaSorin agreed to pay $37 a share in the all-cash transaction, according to a statement Sunday. That’s about 12% more than Luminex’s closing share price on April 9. DiaSorin shares rose as much as 11.4% in Milan trading, the most ever.Austin, Texas-based Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies. In late March, it applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of a lab test that combines tests for Covid-19 and the flu.“Luminex perfectly fits with our strategy to grow our positioning in the molecular diagnostics space,” DiaSorin Chief Executive Officer Carlo Rosa said in the statement. The purchase also gives it a bigger presence in North America, which accounted for about 37% of its sales in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Like many companies in the lab-testing space, the pandemic has been a boon for Luminex’s business. The sale comes amid a pickup in health-care mergers, including among companies that make products for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The company had been exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest from companies including DiaSorin, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this year.The transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing. It’s expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to shareholder approval.On Sunday, DiaSorin signed a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2026 and a $500 million bridge loan due within 12 months with a group of banks including BNP, Citi, Mediobanca and UniCredit.Morgan Stanley advised DiaSorin, while Perella Weinberg worked for Luminex and Mediobanca provided a fairness opinion to DiaSorin’s board.(Updates with Diasorin shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NortonLifeLock Shares Slide as BofA Warns Churn Likely to Spike Post-Covid

    Bank of America Global Research analyst Tal Liani picked up coverage of the consumer security software company with an Underperform rating and $19 target price.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to George Soros

    In this article, we reviewed the 10 best dividend stocks according to George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Soros’ history and the complete list of his top dividend picks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to George Soros. Born in Hungary and studied at the London School of […]

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank stocks rally is not over: analyst

    The largest banks are set to kick off earnings season this week.

  • Roblox surges to record after Hasbro unveils Nerf partnership

    Shares of Roblox Corp surged to a record high on Tuesday after Hasbro Inc announced it would sell Nerf blasters inspired by the videogame platform. Roblox, which is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles, saw its stock jump nearly 9% to a record high of $81.69 a share on the New York Stock Exchange. The San Mateo, California, company's shares have now climbed 80% since its Wall Street debut on March 10.

  • Putin’s Ukraine Gambit Turns Debt Sanctions Into a Real Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive troop buildup on the border with Ukraine has turned the once unthinkable idea of U.S. sanctions on Russian sovereign debt into a real possibility for investors.Yields on ruble bonds, known as OFZs, jumped to the highest level in more than a year last week and were edging higher again on Tuesday as the market watched deepening tensions between Moscow and Washington take another turn for the worse.“This makes OFZ sanctions significantly more likely,” said Paul McNamara, an emerging-markets investor at GAM Investments in London. He doesn’t expect a full-scale Russian offensive, but said “there are a lot of outcomes that are worse than the current situation.”The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was already preparing more penalties on Russia over alleged election interference and hacking before the latest flareup in Ukraine. NATO joined the Group of Seven nations and the European Union on Tuesday in calling for Russia to de-escalate.The threat of OFZ sanctions, often dubbed the “nuclear option,” has been hanging over bondholders for years, but after several false alarms, most investors weren’t considering it a base case. That may now be changing.Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. downgraded the ruble and Russian bonds last week, citing the escalating tensions and the risk that U.S. investors might close long positions on OFZs. The Finance Ministry has had to rely on state-run banks to meet demand at its latest debt auctions after a sale was canceled due to reduced appetite from foreign buyers.What’s Sparking Tension Between Russia and Ukraine?: QuickTakeThe Treasury Department warned in 2018 of global financial market turmoil if Russia’s sovereign debt market were sanctioned because of how deeply tied the Russian market is to global indexes.Since then the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or Calpers, has cut all of its bond holdings in Russia. Foreigners have curbed their share of the total market to just 20% from about 35% last year as the Finance Ministry sold more debt to locals.Russian officials say the move wouldn’t cause much damage to Russia’s financial markets because local banks and non-U.S. investors would step in to replace those forced to sell. A move to ban U.S. banks from buying new issues of Russian Eurobonds in 2019 did little to dent the Kremlin’s access to foreign funding.An even harsher measure that has been mooted in Washington in the past would be to bar Russian banks from the international financial messaging system used for most international money transfers, a measure that has been used against Iran. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned last month that Russia needs to find alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable.“If it goes to an outright military conflict, I wouldn’t exclude SWIFT sanctions, which would be really disruptive,” said Viktor Szabo, a money manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

    The oil reserves of international oil companies have collapsed over the last 5 years, and now the stability of the entire oil market is under threat

  • Tesla rallies after Canaccord upgrades rating, says it is like Apple

    Shares of Tesla climbed 3% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised its rating on the electric car maker to "buy" and compared its brand to Apple. Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded Tesla to "buy" from "hold" and increased his price target to $1,071, the second highest among 37 analysts tracked by Refinitiv. "TSLA is rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification, to become The Brand in energy storage," Dorsheimer wrote in a client note focused on Tesla's battery technology and residential energy products.

  • Credit Suisse identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked funds

    Credit Suisse has identified $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

  • Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden Age

    (Bloomberg) -- The full implications of Beijing’s rapid-fire moves against Jack Ma’s internet empire in recent days won’t be apparent for weeks, but one lesson is already clear: The glory days for China’s technology giants are over.The country’s government imprinted its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry in the span of a few days. In landmark announcements, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. On Tuesday, regulators summoned 34 of the country’s largest companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., warning them “the red line of laws cannot be touched.”The unspoken message to Ma and his cohorts was the decade of unfettered expansion that created challengers to Facebook Inc. and Google was at an end. Gone are the days when giants like Alibaba, Ant or Tencent could steamroll incumbents in adjacent businesses with their superior financial might and data hoards.“Between the rules for Ant and the $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba, the golden days are over for China’s big tech firms,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based China Skinny. “Even those who haven’t been targeted to the same extreme will be toning down their expansion strategies and adapting many elements of their business to the new bridled environment.”Tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. Ant in particular will have to find ways to un-tether China’s largest payments service from its fast-growth consumer lending business and shrink its signature Yu’ebao money market fund -- once the world’s largest.Even companies that have been less scrutinized so far -- like Tencent or Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc. -- are likely to see growth opportunities curtailed.The watershed moment was years in the making. In the early part of the last decade, visionary entrepreneurs like Ma and Tencent co-founder Pony Ma (no relation) created multi-billion dollar empires by up-ending businesses from retail to communications, elevating the lives of hundreds of millions and serving as role models for an increasingly affluent younger generation. But the enormous opportunities coupled with years of hyper-growth also fostered a winner-takes-all land-grab mentality that unnerved the Communist Party.Regulators grew concerned as the likes of Alibaba and Tencent aggressively safeguarded and extended their moats, using data to squeeze out rivals or forcing merchants and content publishers into exclusive arrangements. Their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life became more apparent as they became the conduits through which many of the country’s 1.3 billion bought and paid for things -- handing over vast amounts of data on spending behavior. Chief among them were Alibaba and Tencent, who became the industry’s kingmakers by investing billions of dollars into hundreds of startups.All that came to a head in 2020 when Ma -- on the verge of ushering in Ant’s record $35 billion IPO -- publicly denigrated out-of-touch regulators and the “old men” of the powerful banking industry.The unprecedented series of regulatory actions since encapsulates how Beijing is now intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants, a broad campaign that’s wiped roughly $200 billion off Alibaba’s valuation since October. The e-commerce giant’s speedy capitulation after a four-month probe underscores its vulnerability to further regulatory action.Chinese titans from Tencent to Meituan are next up in the cross-hairs because they’re the dominant players in their respective fields. Regulators may focus on delivery giant Meituan’s historical practice of forced exclusivity -- particularly as it expands into burgeoning areas like community e-commerce -- while investigating Tencent’s dominant gaming service and whether its messaging platform WeChat excludes competitors, Credit Suisse analysts Kenneth Fong and Ashley Xu wrote Tuesday.“The days of reckless expansion and wild growth are gone forever, and from now on the development of these firms is likely going to be put under strict government control. That’s going to be the case in the foreseeable future,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Companies will have to face the reality that they need to streamline their non-core businesses and reduce their influence across industries. The cases of Alibaba and Ant will prompt peers to take the initiative to restructure, using them as the reference.”The revamp of Ant -- a sprawling financial titan once worth as much as $320 billion -- is a case in point. In its ruling, the People’s Bank of China said it wanted to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital” and ensure that all of Ant’s financial business will be regulated under a single holding company.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysAnt Group’s prospects could wane further after China halts improper linking of Alipay payments with Ant’s other products. New curbs on Yu’ebao also hurts its wealth business. Alipay’s 711 million active users are its potential fintech-product buyers. Ant’s valuation could now be near banks we cover (average 5x forward earnings) compared with over 30x at its IPO attempt.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.Ma’s company will likely have to apply and register to get into any new areas of finance in future -- a potential ordeal given the infamously creaky wheels of Beijing bureaucracy. It faces restrictions in every key business -- from payments and wealth management to credit lending.The company’s most lucrative credit lending arm will be capped based on registered capital. It must fold its Huabei and Jiebei loan units -- which had 1.7 trillion yuan ($260 billion) of outstanding loans between them as of June -- into a new national company that will likely raise more capital to support its operations. And Ant must reduce its Yu’ebao money market wing, which encompasses a self-operated Tianhong Yu’ebao fund that held $183 billion of assets as of the end of 2020, making it one of the largest pools of wealth in the world.Alibaba appears to have got off lightly in comparison. While the $2.8 billion was triple the previous record set by Qualcomm Inc.’s 2015 penalty, it amounts to under 5% of the company’s annual revenue. Far more insidious however is the threat of future action and the dampening effect it will have on Alibaba.The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform. Executives also volunteered to open up Alibaba’s marketplaces more, lower costs for merchants while spending “billions of yuan” to help its clients handle e-commerce.Ant will likewise have to tame its market share grab in payments. Changes to that business, which is fending off Tencent’s WeChat Pay, were among the top priorities regulators outlined. Ant pledged to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.The most amorphous yet dire threat lies in the simple principle implicit in regulators’ pronouncements over the past few days: that Beijing will brook no monopolies that threaten its hold on power.The central bank warned in draft rules released previously that any non-bank payment company with half of the market for online transactions -- or two entities with a combined two-thirds share -- could be subject to antitrust probes. If a monopoly is confirmed, the State Council or cabinet has powers to levy a plethora of penalties, including breaking up the entity.That’s an entrepreneur’s ultimate nightmare.“Everyone is on the regulators’ radar, and it really depends on each one’s reaction next,” Chanson & Co.’s Shen said. “It’s better to take the initiative to self-rectify, rather than having to go through restructuring ordered by the regulators, which may not have your best interests in mind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IPO Edge to Host Air Mobility III with Joby Aviation April 14

    Mobility is being redefined. Joby Aviation, which is going public through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), has aggressive plans to put 1,000 electric, vertical take-off and landing passenger aircraft (eVTOLs) in service by 2026. And the best part: you’ll be able to order one from your smartphone. Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, […]

  • Vingroup Said to Weigh $2 Billion U.S. IPO of Unit VinFast

    (Bloomberg) -- Vingroup JSC is considering a U.S. initial public offering of its car unit VinFast that could raise about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The biggest carmaker in Vietnam is working with advisers on the potential offering that could take place as soon as this quarter, the people said. An offering could raise as much as $3 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company is seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion after a listing, one of the people said.At $2 billion, VinFast’s IPO would be the biggest ever by a Vietnamese company after Vinhomes JSC’s $1.4 billion first-time share sale in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The carmaker could also become the first Vietnamese company to list in the U.S. if successful.Shares in Vingroup climbed as much as 5.3% on Tuesday to a record high. They have risen 27% this year, giving the company a market value of about $20 billion.Details of VinFast’s IPO including size and timeline could change as deliberations are ongoing, the people said. A representative for Vingroup declined to comment.VinFast, founded by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, began delivering gasoline-powered autos to Vietnamese consumers with BMW-licensed engines in 2019. The carmaker plans a Vietnam roll-out of electric cars later this year and said last month it has received 3,692 local orders. The startup aims to deliver its first electric vehicles to the U.S., Canada and Europe next year and is looking to open a factory in the U.S.(Updates with Vingroup shares in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as investors await earnings

    Traders took a pause after the S&P 500 and Dow logged fresh record highs last week.

  • A Key Oil Spread Heralds Rising Competition Among Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for oil sales is set to become more intense as rising output from OPEC+ and the Middle East boosts the competitiveness of the region’s shipments, potentially forcing other suppliers to discount their barrels.The warning signs can be seen in the widening of a key price spread that’s used by traders to determine the affordability of cargoes from the Middle East against Brent-linked barrels. Right now, the gap is close to the widest in more than 16 months, and that doesn’t bode well for oil that’s priced against Brent.“There’s much cheaper crude, and a lot of it coming from the Middle East,” said Grayson Lim, a senior oil analyst at FGE. “Those Brent-linked cargoes will need to be offered at a huge discount for buyers in the region to snap up the barrels,” he said, referring to Asian users. “But if they’re heavily discounted, there’s a chance that Chinese buyers may come out to buy.”Earlier this month the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to relax the deep production curbs that rescued prices from last year’s pandemic-driven collapse. The move will see more than 2 million barrels a day in supply restored in stages through to July amid expectations that the roll-out of vaccines will underpin further gains in energy consumption. So far, the plan has been defended by leading architect Saudi Arabia, with futures for Brent and West Texas Intermediate up almost a quarter this year.At the same time that the OPEC+ cartel is preparing to loosen off the taps, there have been continuous flows of clandestine Iranian oil to China. That -- plus planned maintenance of some North Sea fields, which will shrink the flow of Brent-linked barrels -- has pushed out the spread to the widest since late 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That’s a big reversal from just a few months ago. The so-called Brent-Dubai exchange of futures for swaps -- to give the marker its formal name -- showed Brent-Dubai at a small discount as recently as November. In October and September, Dubai-linked cargoes were also more costly on some days.The shift favoring Dubai-linked flows is likely to ripple through the market, prompting buyers to shop around and sellers to respond. In Asia, the widened spread means users will probably scoop up more affordable spot cargoes from the Middle East, unless oil from the Atlantic Basin and West Africa is slashed to stay competitive, according to traders who asked not to be identified.There may be signs of that already. Last week, Angola’s Sonangol Group again reduced the offer price for a Dated Brent-linked Saturno cargo for May, with the shipment eventually taken by China’s Unipec. Nigeria has also cut official selling prices of Qua Iboe and Bonny Light to the lowest since November.While Iran’s U.S.-sanctioned barrels aren’t counted under the formal OPEC+ quota system, the flows still contribute to downward pressure on Dubai-linked cargoes. The Iranian shipments taken by China reduce local demand for other spot cargoes. FGE estimates that Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and fuels could easily reach up to 2 million barrels a day in the coming months.Those flows will need to be accommodated alongside the additional barrels that OPEC+ now plans to push into the market over the coming months. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said last week that the alliance’s move to revive volumes was “a good decision.”“A wider spread is good for OPEC+ as it looks to recapture market share,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. Still, over time the differential will prove to be “self-correcting as Asian consumers will reduce their uptake of Atlantic barrels in favor of the Mideast sour, or the Atlantic discounts will widen.”(Adds comment from Vanda’s Hari in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Dominance at 2-Year Low as XRP, Binance’s BNB Rally

    Bitcoin prices have doubled this year, but several major altcoins have risen by many multiples.

  • What Coinbase’s Rise Says to the World

    Coinbase's listing on Nasdaq sends a powerful signal of legitimacy to the U.S. crypto community, as well as to the crypto-curious in the traditional financial sector.

  • U.K. Finance Regulators Seek ‘Ambitious’ Access to U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial markets watchdog is looking to upgrade its relationship with the U.S. and give U.K. firms permanent access to American securities and derivatives markets in the wake of Brexit.The Financial Conduct Authority is working closely with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about a “permanent footing” for U.K. trading venues to operate in the U.S., Nausicaa Delfas, the FCA’s executive director of international, said at a conference on Tuesday.“If granted, this recognition will provide U.K. firms with the certainty they need to conduct their business in the U.S. with confidence,” Delfas said at the City & Financial Global virtual event.The FCA is also in discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission over access to the U.S. for swap dealers, and the regulator is supporting the U.K. government’s negotiations with the U.S. on a wider trade agreement. These efforts build on agreements made before Brexit came into effect at the start of the year, which pledged to minimize disruption in transatlantic financial markets.“There is much still to be agreed, but we are supportive of an ambitious outcome on financial services that benefits both U.K. and U.S. industries whilst preserving our regulatory objectives and safeguards,” Delfas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.