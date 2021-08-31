Moore Kuehn Encourages VEI, IEC, XONE, and ASAX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

Vine Energy has agreed to merge with Chesapeake Energy. Under the proposed transaction, Vine Energy shareholders will receive 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake Energy per share and $1.20 in cash per share.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC)

IEC Electronics has agreed to merge with Creation Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, IEC Electronics shareholders will receive $15.35 in cash per share.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE)

ExOne has agreed to merge with Desktop Metal. Under the proposed transaction, ExOne will receive $8.50 in cash per share and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAX)

Astrea has agreed to merge with HotelPlanner. Under the proposed transaction, Astra shareholders will only own 25% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact the firm. The consultation and case are free with no obligation. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

