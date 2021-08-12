U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Moore Kuehn Encourages VNE, SPAQ, ISBC and GMBT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

Veoneer has agreed to merge with Magna International. Under the proposed transaction, Veoneer shareholders will receive $31.25 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Veoneer’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ)

Spartan III has agreed to merge with Allego. Under the proposed transaction, Spartan III shareholders will only own 18% of the combined company.

  • Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC)

Investor Bancorp has agreed to merge with Citizens Financial. Under the proposed transaction, Investors Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.297 shares per share and $1.46 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Investors Bancorp’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ: GMBT)

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has agreed to merge with Swvl. Under the proposed transaction, Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital shareholders will only own 22% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


