U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,348.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,384.25
    -14.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.30
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4650
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,909.06
    +2,119.69 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.48
    +18.12 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,424.40
    +208.88 (+0.71%)
     

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of APPH, GRPN and ATVI to Contact Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims that:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)

AppHarvest, issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects. AppHarvest specifically failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted.

  • Groupon, Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN)

Groupon made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis; and (5) insiders selling company stock at artificial highs while in possession of material non-public information.

  • Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Numerous employee complaints of sexual harassment, retaliation, and other inappropriate activities were reported to human resources and executives, but unaddressed. The Company also failed to inform investors that it was under investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing ("DFEH") over allegations of sexual harassment and other discrimination. Bloomberg Law revealed that DFEH had filed a lawsuit against Activision following a lengthy two-year investigation into the Company's practices.

If you own APPH, GRPN, or ATVI, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-investors-of-apph-grpn-and-atvi-to-contact-law-firm-301404114.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Trounced the Market Today

    The healthcare giant recorded healthy growth in all three of its business segments and raised its guidance.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • Netflix Q3 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick previews Netflix’s Q3 earnings, the company’s first earnings release since the success of ‘Squid Game’.