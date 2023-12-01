Moore’s McIntyre to Lead Venture Firm With Daily Mail Backing
(Bloomberg) -- Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management and the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mail are launching a new venture fund to be led by Moore executive James McIntyre, according to people familiar with the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Will Cost $60,990 and Be Available in 2025
These Are the World's Most Expensive Cities to Live In Right Now
Biggest Blowout in Bonds Since the 1980s Sparks Everything Rally
Renown Capital Partners will invest in early and growth stage private companies focused on the world’s transition to clean energy, the people said.
Moore Capital is providing $200 million of seed funding, while Daily Mail & General Trust Plc will invest an undisclosed amount.
McIntyre, a senior managing director and chief operating officer of Moore Strategic Ventures, is bringing a team of people with him from Bacon’s firm, including executives Hunter Horgan and Cameron Scari.
The Daily Mail has a venture arm focused on consumer businesses and has invested more than £200 million ($253 million) since 2018 in startups including used-car retailer Cazoo Group Ltd., according to the unit’s website.
The Daily Mail also operates a number of energy industry conferences, and Renown can draw on its reach as an international media company, the people said.
The firm expects to start fundraising and investing early next year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
No Laws Protect People From Deepfake Porn. These Victims Fought Back
Soaring Canadian Housing Costs Power a Population Boom in Alberta
A $30 Billion Meltdown in Clean Energy Puts Biden’s Climate Goals at Risk
Scientists and Farmers Race to Save the World’s Banana Supply
Facing a Shortage of Luxury Artisans, LVMH Seeks Apprentices in the US
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.