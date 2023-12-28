Moore Rep. McBride responds to Ryan Walters' compliance in House subpoena

Dec. 28—On Tuesday, State Representative Mark McBride (R-Moore) released a statement acknowledging State Superintendent Ryan Walters' compliance with a subpoena he issued last week.

The subpoena was signed by McBride, Rep. Rhonda Baker (R-Yukon) and House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka). McBride is the chair of the House Appropriation and Budget Education Subcommittee, while Baker is the chair of the House Education Committee.

The legislators issued the subpoena because the Department of Education had not released information they had requested.

The subpoena, which was uploaded to the public by KFOR, included requests for Walters to provide verification to his claim that 950 out-of-state teachers have applied to jobs in Oklahoma, updates on department expenditures and communications between Walters and Matt Langston, his senior advisor, regarding McBride's requests.

Walters was given until Jan. 5 to comply with the subpoena, but according to emails provided by the Department of Education, he replied on the same day.

"I appreciate Supt. Walters' quick compliance with the subpoena, and I have begun reviewing the delivered documents to ensure that they contain all of the information that was requested," McBride said. "It is my hope that moving forward, the extreme, but sometimes necessary, process of using a subpoena will not be needed, and the superintendent will more openly and willingly communicate with members of the Legislature."

McBride also said he hopes to have "a less adversarial working relationship in the future" with Walters. So far into Walters' time as superintendent, that relationship has been fraught with public distrust from both sides.

"Throughout the last two years, my colleagues and I have tried to find numerous ways to work with OSDE leadership as we chart a path forward for education in our state. Our efforts have been met with standoffishness, immaturity and a total lack of transparency and accountability on the part of Superintendent Walters and his advisor Matt Langston," McBride said in a statement issued on Dec. 8.

When the subpoena was issued on Dec. 19, Langston released a statement under Walters' letterhead accusing McBride of "repeatedly lying about Superintendent Walters and the State Department of Education."

"He has made up false narratives and has yet to show a serious effort to improve education in Oklahoma. All Oklahomans should question his political and ideological stances," the statement read.

In February, McBride introduced House Bill 2569, which would have limited the Department of Education's ability to change school accreditation status without legislative approval.

"I want to put this gentleman in a box. I hate to be that blunt, but we have got to focus on public education and not his crazy destruction of public education," McBride told reporters at the time.

House Bill 2569 has yet to be presented on the House floor.

It is relatively rare for the House to issue subpoenas, and there is no known example of the House issuing an elected official.

When asked if Walters had any comment on McBride's acknowledgment, Dan Isett, the director of communications for the Department of Education, said he "hadn't seen or paid attention to what Rep. McBride has said on this issue."

"Supt. Walters is always willing to work with Speaker McCall and members of the Legislature to solve real problems in education like ending porn in schools, keeping boys out of girls' sports and ending teaching shortages," Isett said.