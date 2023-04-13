Mooreast Holdings' (Catalist:1V3) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Mooreast Holdings (Catalist:1V3), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mooreast Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0089 = S$587k ÷ (S$75m - S$9.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Mooreast Holdings has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 7.0%.

View our latest analysis for Mooreast Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mooreast Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mooreast Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Mooreast Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Mooreast Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.9% from 15% four years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

On a related note, Mooreast Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Mooreast Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Mooreast Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 66% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Mooreast Holdings (including 3 which are a bit concerning) .

While Mooreast Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here