U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.80
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.12
    -66.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.79
    +15.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.42
    -26.36 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.99
    +0.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0112 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7690
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,539.75
    +1,691.39 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.50
    +64.45 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Moorgate Completes Sale of Telescope to Bally's

·3 min read

Moorgate Capital Partners Completes Sale of Telescope to Bally's Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC ("Moorgate"), a middle-market merchant bank focused on the technology, media, and communications industries, is pleased to announce the sale of one of its portfolio companies, Telescope Inc., the leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams, to Bally's Corporation.

Telescope's first-in-class products and services will amplify the Bally's Interactive, Bally Bet and Bally Sports brands, enabling viewers and players to have an integrated experience that allows them to engage on a multitude of platforms and channels, including online and offline. By delivering customized and interactive content, as well as deeply engaging social experiences, Telescope will connect with Bally's customers in innovative ways, providing opportunities for Bally's to attract a younger demographic and augment its loyal customer base. In addition, Telescope provides industry-leading voting solutions via social, online and SMS; sweepstakes, and contests to rewards fans; content creation services; livestreaming with custom graphics for all mediums; and campaign management tools that optimize audience engagement.

"It was a pleasure to work with the team at Moorgate. Not only did they partner with us to find our equity partner H.I.G., but they also co-invested and provided real leadership and insight while on our board," commented Telescope Executive Chairman Jason George.

Telescope powers immersive mass-scale participation initiatives across any digital device with record-breaking results, delivering numerous 'firsts' in the industry. Telescope holds six Guinness Book of World Records, and has won 39 Shorty Awards, four Clio Awards, and a handful of Emmy nominations. Telescope was also honored to be named the 2021 Agency of the Year (Mid-Sized) by Shorty Awards.

About Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC
Moorgate Capital Partners is an independent merchant banking and advisory firm that looks to partner with industry-leading executives and management teams to source and acquire middle-market growth companies in the technology, media, and communications industries. Additionally, Moorgate provides independent, trusted advisory services and outsourced corporate development to a focused group of clients. Moorgate has offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, visit www.MoorgatePartners.com.

About Telescope Inc.
Telescope Inc. is the leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams. Backed by over 19 years of experience and unique expertise, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest entertainment and sports media properties, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 brands. The company recognizes clients' distinct needs and pairs them with the best solution via a wide range of products and capabilities, to ensure that they connect to their audiences in innovative ways by delivering relevant, interactive content and deeply engaging social experiences. For more information, visit www.telescope.tv.

Contact:
Jeffrey Seddon
Vice President
Jeff.Seddon@MoorgatePartners.com

Related Images
image1.png

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moorgate-completes-sale-of-telescope-to-ballys-301359396.html

SOURCE Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Is Falling Sharply This Week

    Enterprise cloud computing specialist Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is seeing its stock fall sharply this week. On Thursday morning, investing research firm OTR Global lowered its rating for the stock from positive to mixed. OTR Global's channel checks indicate extended "partner decision cycles," according to The Fly.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]