Mooring Buoy Market to Hit USD 1.09 Billion by 2028; Increased Adoption of Green Energy to Augment Market GrowthWorldwide, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, Sealite, FenderCare, Gisman, Mobilis SA, FloatexSrl, Corilla Marine, Walsh Marine Products,Norfloat International Ltd, Anchor Marine, Tidal Marine, IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mooring buoy market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1.09 billion by 2028 from USD 0.75 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Mooring Buoy Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™mentions that the market stood at USD 0.73 billion in 2020.

A buoy is used in several offshore activities, such as it helps in maintaining the ship location for a desired period of time. These are also used as navigating symbols to ensure the safety of explorers. In addition, the oil and gas industry has been the front runner, as it involves the use of floating production vessels, support vessels, cargo ships, and offshore rigs. Furthermore, it is extensively used by the defense and marine sectors. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mooring-buoy-market-105762

List of Key Players Profiled in this Industry Report

  • Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure (UAE)

  • Sealite (Australia)

  • FenderCare (UK)

  • Gisman (France)

  • Mobilis SA (France)

  • FloatexSrl (Italy)

  • Corilla Marine (UK)

  • Walsh Marine Products (USA)

  • Norfloat International Ltd (UK)

  • Anchor Marine (USA)

  • Tidal Marine (Canada)

  • IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.5 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 1.09 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 0.73 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

Type; End-user; Regional ;

Growth Drivers

Increasing Energy Demand Will Drive Adoption of Mooring Buoy in Oil and Gas Sector.
Rising Investment in Offshore Wind Power to Enhance Market Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Penetration of Renewables in Energy Mix to Obstruct Market Growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every industry worldwide. Moreover, the industries which are operating on offshore locations were heavily impacted due to cross-border restrictions. Moreover, the maintenance activities were at a halt, as many projects were pushed further. However, the end-use sectors of mooring buoy have shown significant revival signs during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mooring-buoy-market-105762

Market Segmentation:

By type, this market is segmented into plastic buoy and steel buoy. Based on the end-user, it is trifurcated into oil & gas, marine & defense, aquaculture, and others.

  • Based on the end-user, the oil and gas sector held the highest share of 62.1% in 2020. This is attributable to increased exploration activities carried out deep inside the ocean and sea. Thus to ensure safety measures, the whole offshore operation system requires limits to be set over migration areas and navigation.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report for mooring buoy provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the mooring buoy industry.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mooring-buoy-market-105762

Drivers& Restraints

Increasing Energy Demand Will Drive Adoption of Mooring Buoy in Oil and Gas Sector

The rising demand for energy worldwide is expected to drive mooring buoy market growth during the forecast period. The increased demand for energy can be attributed to the increased migration of people from rural areas to cities. According to a recent study by United Nations, more the 60% of the total global population is expected to reside in cities by the end of 2050. This will spike the energy demand and, therefore, will lead to an increase in exploration activities at offshore locations at increasing depths. This will certainly drive up the demand for mooring equipment in various regions.

Regional Insights

  • Asia Pacific has been the dominant region in the global market owing to the deployment of mooring equipment by countries such as China and India for their defense and energy sectors.

  • North America is expected, to showcase significant mooring buoy market share owing to rising investment in offshore oil and gas sector.

  • Europe is anticipated to witness a strong market share, owing to achieving its green energy targets via offshore wind energy.

  • Latin America & Middle East, and African countries are planning to invest in offshore wind, and this is expected to drive the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Different Strategies to Strengthen Their Positions Globally

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new construction. For instance, In October 2020, Dubai-based Drydocks started construction for its project Lekki SPMfor Orwell. This project aims to install a petroleum product handling facility at Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria. Such initiatives are expected to strengthen the market prospects.

Industry Development

  • In September 2020 –GISMAN completed supplies of its modular polyethylene buoys, LED lights, AIS and monitoring system, traffic lights, as well as technical assistance for the design of the tower in Morocco. The project has been carried out with assistance from a local partner ANFAL.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105762

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Mooring Buoy Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Mooring Buoy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Plastic Buoy

      • Steel Buoy

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Oil & Gas

      • Marine & Defense

      • Aquaculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Mooring Buoy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Plastic Buoy

      • Steel Buoy

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User

      • Oil & Gas

      • Marine & Defense

      • Aquaculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User

        • Oil & Gas

        • Marine & Defence

        • Aquaculture ence

        • Aquaculture

        • Others

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

        • Oil & Gas

        • Marine & Def

        • Others

  • Europe Mooring Buoy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Plastic Buoy

      • Steel Buoy

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Oil & Gas

      • Marine & Defense

      • Aquaculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • UK Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

        • Oil & Gas

        • Marine & Defence

        • Aquaculture

        • Others

      • Norway Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

        • Oil & Gas

        • Marine & Defence

        • Aquaculture

        • Others

      • Netherlands Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

        • Oil & Gas

        • Marine & Defence

        • Aquaculture

        • Others

      • Rest of Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

        • Oil & Gas

        • Marine & Defence

        • Aquaculture

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mooring-buoy-market-105762

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Direct Current (DC) Drives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Voltage Rating (Up to 240 V, 240 - 600 V, and 600 V & Above), By Power Rating (Up to 250 kW, 251 - 500 kW, and 500 kW & Above), By End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, Water & Wastewater, Building Automation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Design (Horizontal Drum and Vertical Drum), By Application (Cogeneration, and Combined Cycle), By Power Rating (Up to 30 MW, 31 MW - 100 MW, and Above 100 MW), By End-User (Utility, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 to 2026

Motor Control Centers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional Motor and Smart Motor) By Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), By Component (Busbar, Circuit Breaker & Fuses, Relay, Variable Speed Drives, and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Minerals & Mining, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Servo Drive Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drive (AC Drive, and DC Drive), By Voltage (Low (up to 1kV), Medium (1kV-6.6kV), High (Above 6.6kV)), By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Semiconductors & Electronics, Printing & Packaging Equipment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Face Recognition Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


