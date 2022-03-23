U.S. markets closed

Moosejaw Announces 2022 Outdoor Accelerator Program Winners

·4 min read

Alluvia Packraft, Lume Six, No Limbits, and Outdoor Element participate in intensive business mentoring program

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moosejaw, a leading retailer specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, today announced the winners of its third-annual Outdoor Accelerator Program (MOA). Aimed at boosting startup companies and increasing diversity within the outdoor industry, the company received over 50 submissions, narrowing it down to 10 finalists. Voting for the final ten ran from Feb. 25 through Mar. 14. and after receiving over 5,000 votes, the four winning companies selected for the 2022 Accelerator program are: Alluvia Packraft, Lume Six, No Limbits, and Outdoor Element.

MOA's mission is to help founders from diverse backgrounds achieve their dreams of growing a successful outdoor company, and this year's winners include founders from historically underrepresented groups within the industry. The program provides access to educational and network resources, strategic mentorships, legal advice, and potential investors.

"Seeing the journeys and success stories that come from each of these talented founders and companies is incredible," said Eoin Comerford, CEO, Moosejaw. "Through this program and in partnership with ICELab at Western Colorado University, we will help bring entrepreneurial dreams to life while continually working to find new ways to drive inclusivity in our industry."

The four chosen outdoor startups will participate in an eight-week comprehensive program beginning May 9 structured to turbocharge their growth:

  • A mentoring program guided by ICELab and based on its established curriculum, including 5 weeks on location at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colo. and a week in Boulder, Colo. including sessions with Moosejaw experts on strategy, marketing, eCommerce and retail

  • Exclusive product launch on Moosejaw.com and in Moosejaw stores with complete marketing and social media support

  • Opportunity to exhibit at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

  • Connection to the In Solidarity Project with access to resources that help build inclusivity into their business from the ground up

  • Legal resources provided by Holland & Hart LLP to assist with all legal needs

Alluvia Co-Founder & MOA Winner, Mariana Cevallos said, "As an immigrant who came to the U.S. not knowing much about the outdoors, I know how intimidating it can be when there's no one like you around. Alluvia welcomes everyone to explore the outdoors and, with the support of the accelerator program, we hope to gain valuable tools that will drive further awareness of Alluvia, enabling the brand to deepen its commitment to diversity and give back to our community."

Lume Six Founder Margaux Elliott spent three years developing her product, sports bras that use high-performance materials focusing on key features to improve comfort, support, and durability. "I am thrilled to be an MOA winner," said Elliott. "This gives me the opportunity to take it to the next level and provide women everywhere with the best sports bra that they can take on any outdoor activity comfortably."

"We worked with over 300 amputees and prosthetists to develop our product," said Erica Cole, CEO & Founder of No Limbits, another MOA winner that creates ready-to-wear adaptive clothing designed to increase comfort, confidence, and independence in those who struggle with clothing due to a disability. "Clothing should be accessible for all and with the help of the accelerator program, we're one step closer to making that a reality for amputees who currently have extremely limited outdoor clothing options."

Founder Michael Mojica's Native American name is "fire maker", so it makes sense that fire starting is a consistent theme across Outdoor Element's product line of innovative multifunctional outdoor tools. "My passion for the outdoors, and desire for all to be able to explore it safely led to the development of this product," said Mojica. "When emergency situations occur, fire can be a game-changer. Be warm, be seen, be found. Outdoor Element gear allows you to explore with confidence."

The MOA program is designed for startup organizations that are pre-revenue, but have an advanced business plan and a prototype for physical products. While not a requirement, the MOA initiative seeks to support founders from underrepresented groups in the outdoor industry or businesses whose mission is to improve inclusivity and accessibility for all outdoors.

About Moosejaw
Founded in 1992, Moosejaw is a leading online active outdoor retailer with a large web presence as well as 12 physical stores. It carries more than 600 brands, including Marmot, Fjallraven and Prana and includes an extensive assortment of apparel and gear for climbing, hiking, camping, snow sports, yoga, water sports and biking. Acquired by Walmart in 2017, Moosejaw is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moosejaw-announces-2022-outdoor-accelerator-program-winners-301509504.html

SOURCE Moosejaw

