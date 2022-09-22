U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

Mopar Announces New Quality-tested, Factory-backed Accessories for New 2023 Ram ProMaster

0
·6 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Mopar offers more than 140 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories for the new 2023 Ram ProMaster.
  • With the availability of three cargo-height options and four cargo-length options, the new 2023 Ram ProMaster may be configured to fit a variety of business and lifestyle needs

  • For additional upfit needs, Mopar parts and accessories for Ram ProMaster are available through the Mopar Custom Shop with a new vehicle order, over the counter at Ram dealerships or online at the Mopar e-Store

  • Mopar offers more than 140 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories for the new 2023 Ram ProMaster

  • Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Ram Truck lineup

  • In response to strong customer demand, Ram Commercial will introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023

Ram Commercial is well known for being the most upfitter-friendly brand on the truck market. The new 2023 Ram ProMaster continues this tradition with features designed to efficiently meet the multitude of specific customer needs.

Adding to the upfit adaptability of the Ram ProMaster, Mopar offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality-tested, factory-backed accessories for vocational, delivery, lifestyle and van-life users.

"The new 2023 Ram ProMaster is designed and built to meet the demands of a variety of customers and their upfit needs," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. "To further enhance the customer experience and the demand for customization, Mopar offers more than 140 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories for the new Ram ProMaster and more than 600 across the entire Ram Truck lineup."

Below are select Mopar accessories available for the new 2023 Ram ProMaster, shown with new-vehicle sales option code (three digits) and/or Mopar part number, plus U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price. For more information, customers should visit their local Ram dealership or the Mopar e-Store.

From the Mopar Custom Shop – available as an option with a new Ram ProMaster dealer order:

  • Cargo-load floor (CT1 | $975 - $1,325): Using a modular design that precision fits all ProMaster models, the cargo-load floor features an anti-slip surface coupled with integrated rails, carriage bolts and D-Ring hardware

  • Crew-van Package (AAF |$ $6,495): Includes a rear bench seat that provides three additional seat spaces while leaaving the rear cargo area open for other uses and separated with a built-in safety partition. The rear seat is designed to accommodate under-seat loading for longer items. Fixed polycarbonate windows are added to second-row positions (driver side panel and sliding door). The result is a premium-executed, flexibly equipped offering

  • Paint-protection film (XPG | $695): Protects exterior paint in high-usage areas. The kit includes approved film specs designed to fit the contours of the vehicle and tested to meet Mopar's stringent quality and performance requirements

  • Upper side panels (CTE | $295): Includes upper interior trim panels for multiple wheel-base models

  • Cargo compartment floor mat (CKL | $445): Provides layer of floor protection with factory-designed and exact-measured fit

From Mopar Custom Shop, Ram dealership or Mopar e-Store:

  • Cargo lighting (LCP / 82214239 | $260): Set of two, 4-inch, LED, easy-to-mount light strips that illuminate the rear cargo area

  • Passenger-side step (MRZ / 82214884 | $580): Anti-slip exterior step provides easy cargo access through passenger-side cargo door. Matches rear step and is capable of loads up to 450 pounds. For use with 136-inch, 159-inch or 159-inch extended wheelbase vehicles only

  • D-pillar grab handles (CSR / 82214221 | $130): Set of two heavy-duty (left-hand and right-hand sides) handles for interior D-Pillar (rear cargo doors)

From Ram dealership or Mopar e-Store:

  • Receiver hitch (82213897AB | $450): Class IV, 5,100-pound max capacity; 510-pound tongue weight; includes 2-inch receiver and Ram-branded cover

  • All-weather floor mats (82214969 | $185): For front floor section with bucket seats; includes Ram logo

  • Wheel-lock kit (82214002 | $73): Kit includes four locking lug nuts and an exclusive key

  • Locking gas cap (5278655AB | $37): Black-satin locking cap features a quick-on/off, quarter-turn operation from a rust-resistant, stainless-steel lock and two keys

Ram Commercial
Ram Commercial will introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023 in response to strong customer demand. More information will be available at a later date.

Ram Truck Brand
Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

  • The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America

  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Mopar
This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar  expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:
Company blog: blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Mopar brand: www.mopar.com/
NEW Mopar blog: blog.mopar.com/ 
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar
Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialMOPAR
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar or www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopar-announces-new-quality-tested-factory-backed-accessories-for-new-2023-ram-promaster-301630730.html

SOURCE Stellantis

