mophie celebrates Apple Korea’s new store opening with an exclusive edition light pink powerstation plus

ZAGG Inc
·3 min read

mophie powerstation plus cherry blossom edition

mophie celebrates Apple Gangnam store opening with an exclusive edition powerstation plus in honor of Korea’s annual cherry blossom festival.
mophie celebrates Apple Gangnam store opening with an exclusive edition powerstation plus in honor of Korea’s annual cherry blossom festival.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced an exclusive edition light pink powerstation plus to celebrate Apple Gangnam, Apple’s newest retail store opening in Seoul, South Korea. The powerstation plus will feature a cherry blossom design in honor of Korea’s annual cherry blossom festival.

The powerstation plus contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and conveniently includes two integrated charging cables—Lightning and USB-C—so you always have the right cable for iPhone or iPad. The integrated cables offer up to 20W of PD power to fast charge your compatible devices at the optimal speed. And the compact, stylish powerstation plus fits in any bag and has a sleek look that complements your Apple accessories.

Additional product features:

  • Up to +43 hours of video playback - No more low-battery blues when you’re on the move. The powerstation plus has the extra hours you need for your portable devices, from your iPhone to your iPad Pro.1

  • Integrated Fast-Charge Lightning and USB-C Cables - Never be stranded without the right cable to charge your device. The powerstation plus has an integrated, reinforced Lightning cable you can plug into your Apple devices. It also has an integrated, reinforced USB-C cable you can use to charge your USB-C devices.2

  • Charge multiple devices at once - Charge multiple devices at once by connecting one to the Lightning cable and another to the USB-C cable while you charge Airpods or Apple Watch with the USB-C PD port.3

  • LED power indicator - The integrated four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and the current battery life.

Availability:

The light pink cherry blossom powerstation plus charger is available today exclusively at the Apple Gangnam retail store for $79.95. Customers may also choose between pink and green color options. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Apple, Lightning, iPhone iPad, Airpods, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

1Additional hours of usage are estimates calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the internal power bank battery and the mAh battery capacity of an iPhone 13 Pro. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.
2One device up to 20W. Multiple devices up to 25W shared output. Actual output and resulting charge speed will vary by the type and number of ports used simultaneously from 5W-25W.
3USB-C to Lightning cable and Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C cable are not included.

About ZAGG
As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:
ZAGG Inc
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9962ec38-690d-4062-9baa-d0ca85736d82


