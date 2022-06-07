Moralltach Global Plc, A low-key Irish investment company registered in Malta, announces it is in advanced talks to acquire a €100m whiskey distillery

Update June 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moralltach Global Plc, A low-key Irish investment company registered in Malta, announces it is in advanced talks for a project acquisition for a €100m Whiskey Distillery and Business Park seeking planning permission.

The project is a new Whiskey business backed by stakeholders with years of industry experience.

The concept being from field to bottle production using sustainable farming practices from multi generational farming history that ensures the highest quality from raw ingredients through to finished liquid.

The family-owned farm will use own-grown barley for the distillation process. This has a bi-product, known as 'draff', which will form part of the diet of the farm's livestock. Their manure is used to grow the barley. Fresh water from the farm will go to the distillery. The same care, delivered by local people, will craft a harmonically matured whiskey with true authenticity.

The project aims to build a new whiskey distillery based in Ireland with consideration to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles including a sustainable production cycle that results in minimal environmental impact, providing whiskey tours & tasting, creating new jobs in the local area and potentially attracting up to 50,000 new tourists every year.

Moralltach Global Plc is a European property holding, development company and a major investor in the Green Energy sector. Its assets are largely based in the Republic of Ireland.

Moralltach partners with existing businesses, property owners, developers, and entrepreneurs.

Moralltach agrees to purchase assets from various groups. It contemporaneously enters into a lease back arrangement with the previous owner at a market rent with a buy back provision for the tenant at market value.

The lease is typically a 15 year term with various provisions singular to the type of business or property involved.

As part of the asset acquisition process Moralltach can assist with legacy debt renegotiation or settlement, project feasibility and funding via syndicated debt or equity investment. Project procurement partnership targets have been anywhere from €1m in value to considerably over €100m.

