U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,667.74
    +73.12 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,219.75
    +320.41 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,814.64
    +322.99 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.60
    +16.66 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.88
    +2.73 (+4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    +0.0440 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3297
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7570
    +0.4470 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,697.54
    +4,692.89 (+8.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,466.91
    +37.98 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Our Morally Toxic 20% Off Exclusive Deal Ends Tonight!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

These deals end tonight! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with Morally Toxic, the same folks who do 3 Legged Thing! We’re working with them to give you their Onyx camera bags for 20% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. The Reviews Team here have been using these bags for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: The folks over at Morally Toxic (made by 3 Legged Thing) are having instant savings on their new camera bags!

What: Take 20% off the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 22nd to November 29th 2021

Where: Check out our links for the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

How: After heading to the according listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 20MTPHOB to take 20% off your purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • EU banks demand access to City markets in blow for Brussels

    The eurozone’s most powerful banking groups have demanded long-term access to London’s multi-trillion dollar derivatives trading market in a fresh blow for Brussels’ plans to seize business from the City.

  • Record number of U.S. firms change tack on political spending after Jan. 6 attack

    The number of S&P 500 companies that have either stopped political giving or plan to disclose it hit a record in 2021 after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and recent social justice protests, according to a study viewed by Reuters. According to the study from the Center for Political Accountability, U.S. companies see new risks in political giving in light of the country's hyper-partisan environment, leading corporations to either halt contributions or disclose them. "Unrest and angry political conflict have defined the past two years," according to the study, which cited as examples the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the two-time impeachment of former President Donald Trump and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Rise of the (fast food) robots: How labor shortages are accelerating automation

    Five million people are employed in the fast food industry in the U.S. alone, but their tasks are monotonous and easily automated.

  • Stellantis locks in lithium supply agreement to secure EV battery materials

    Stellantis, the global corporation formed through a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA, signed a binding agreement with a lithium producer as more automakers look to secure key parts of the battery supply chain. The agreement is one in a flurry of deals between automakers and suppliers as the demand for EVs rises. Vulcan Energy Resources will produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from a brine project in the Upper Rhine Valley in Germany.

  • 3 Chip Stocks To Watch As The Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

    The global semiconductor shortage is wreaking havoc on Big Tech and the automotive industry, but chipmakers are raking in the dough

  • Beyond Meat stock dips as U.S. plant-based meat sales cool slightly in 2021

    Yahoo Finance&nbsp;Live discusses U.S. plant-based meat sales declining as low as 0.6% in 2021.

  • Workers’ paradise? Portugal’s new teleworking law takes flak

    Portugal's new law on working from home makes the European Union country sound like a workers' paradise.

  • The Demise of the Defined-Benefit Plan

    Defined-benefit plans are a thing of the past for most private-sector workers, but there are other ways to shore up your retirement.

  • Omicron variant: The U.S. travel ban ‘makes no sense at all,’ doctor says

    Brigham and Women's Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust discusses his opinions on the effectiveness of Dr. Fauci's travel ban recommendations and how variants impact vaccination efforts.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses

    U.S. motorists could see gasoline prices fall below $3.00 a gallon in the coming weeks after crude futures posted their steepest losses since April 2020 on Friday as a new coronavirus variant threatened to extend the pandemic. A further fall in pump prices from seven-year year highs hit in October would take some of the heat out of U.S. inflation, which rose at its fastest in 31 years in October. The surge, in part due to soaring fuel costs, damaged the popularity of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable?

    Recent changes in technology and the creation of professional mining centers have affected profitability for individual miners.

  • SIMPLE IRA vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    SIMPLE IRAs and traditional IRAs are retirement savings vehicles that differ in their early distribution penalties and in who can participate in each type of plan.

  • Cryptocurrency mining in Kazakhstan is leading to power shortages

    Cryptocurrency mining is putting such a strain on Kazakhstan's electrical grid that the country is grappling with power outages.

  • Oil prices claw back some of Friday’s rout, as OPEC reportedly set to delay technical meetings

    The energy space was poised for a rebound on Monday, following dramatic selling late last week after a new, and potentially more contagious, coronavirus variant emerged.

  • Gazprom Reports Record Third-Quarter Profit Amid Gas Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC’s net income surged to an all-time high in the third quarter, when natural gas prices soared to fresh records during Europe’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateNet income rose to 581.8 billion rubles ($7.8 billion) compared with a net loss a year ago and beat median estimates, the Russian gas producer r

  • Oil markets lurch on new COVID threat

    Oil prices have swung wildly in recent days as traders grapple with two uncertainties — the Omicron variant's impact and OPEC+ output plans.Catch up fast: Oil plunged Friday on word of the new variant and travel restrictions, with U.S. prices falling 13% and the global benchmark Brent crude by just slightly less. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But prices have regained around a third of the decline since markets opened again after the weekend. What they

  • Why High Gas Prices Will Stick Around

    Actions by OPEC+, green energy policies in the U.S., and investor demands will keep gas prices elevated.

  • Technology & Innovation Roundup: OpenStore raises $75M to buy e-commerce businesses

    OpenStore, a Miami-based startup that buys small e-commerce businesses, secured $75 million in a series B financing round led by General Catalyst and existing investors Atomic, Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures. Co-founded by Founders Fund General Partner Keith Rabois, Atomic founder Jack Abraham and former AppNexus President Michael Rubenstein, OpenStore aims to acquire more online businesses and increase hiring after its latest capital raise.

  • Black Market for Fertilizers Is Booming in India as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian farmers squeezed by a massive shortage of fertilizers are turning to the black market and paying exorbitant prices for supplies.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe shortfall has led to a thriving market where subsidized crop nutrients are sold illegally at prices much higher than levels set by the government. Shady agents have been busy fielding requests from

  • Coinstore enters India amid potential cryptocurrency regulation

    Coinstore, the Singapore-based crypto exchange, has launched into India’s cryptocurrency market.