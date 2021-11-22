U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Morally Toxic Camera Bags are 20% Off Using Our Exclusive Code!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with Morally Toxic, the same folks who do 3 Legged Thing! We’re working with them to give you their Onyx camera bags for 20% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. The Reviews Team here have been using these bags for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: The folks over at Morally Toxic (made by 3 Legged Thing) are having instant savings on their new camera bags!

What: Take 20% off the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 22nd to November 29th 2021

Where: Check out our links for the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

How: After heading to the according listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 20MTPHOB to take 20% off your purchase.

