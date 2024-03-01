Advertisement
Moratorium on e-commerce tariffs extended for 2 years, draft WTO document says

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Delegates attend the 13th WTO ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Members of the World Trade Organization have agreed to extend a moratorium on tariffs on electronic commerce for another two years at a high-level meeting, according to a document released on Friday, although it still needs formal approval.

"We agree to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the 14th Session of the Ministerial Conference. The moratorium and the Work Programme will expire on that date," the document, posted on the WTO website, said.

Ministerial conferences are held every two years.

The draft document needs final approval by all 164 WTO members in the closing meeting scheduled for later on Friday.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

