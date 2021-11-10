U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8650
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,013.98
    -696.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,648.25
    -23.48 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,210.27
    -75.19 (-0.26%)
     

More than 1,000 companies commit to science-based emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C climate ambition

United Nations Global Compact
·6 min read

The following is a joint press release from the United Nations Global Compact and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COP26, GLASGOW, United Kingdom, 10 November 2021 - The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact today announced that more than 1,000 companies are setting 1.5°C-aligned science-based targets as part of a global campaign to rapidly scale corporate climate ambition.

1,045 companies representing more than $23 trillion in market capitalization (more than the GDP of the United States) have responded to an urgent call to decarbonize at the pace and scale required to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The companies span 53 sectors in 60 countries and have more than 32 million employees.

The Status Report: Business Ambition for 1.5°C - Responding to the Climate Crisis published today reveals the impact of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, which was initiated by the UN Global Compact in 2019 and is led by the SBTi, the global body enabling businesses to set emissions reduction targets in line with science, in partnership with the We Mean Business Coalition and UN Global Compact. The Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign is a route for companies to join the UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign.

Within the corporate sector, 1.5°C-aligned targets are now the most common choice, representing 75 per cent of all submissions to the SBTi so far in 2021. In the urgency to halve emissions in the next eight years, the SBTi will only accept corporate 1.5°C-aligned targets from June 2022.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said: “Ahead of the UN Secretary-General's Climate Summit in 2019, we challenged corporate leaders to limit the worst impacts of climate change and make the 1.5°C goal the new normal for corporate action. Today, through the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in corporate commitments to tackle the climate emergency. Leading companies must now build trust by setting credible and independently-validated emission reduction targets and report on their progress. Greenwashing and misleading commitments have no place on our path to net-zero.”

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the SBTi, said: “We have catapulted ambitious corporate climate action into the mainstream -- aligning with climate science is now business as usual for many companies worldwide. But the race to net-zero is a marathon and we’ve barely taken the first step. Climate science has made the urgency clear -- we are at ‘code red’ for humanity. In order to address the climate crisis, we must double-down our efforts, align with a 1.5°C future and accelerate deep and urgent decarbonization. We call on all companies worldwide to set science-based net-zero targets - including both short- and long-term goals. There is no time to lose.”

The accountability of corporate commitments is key to building trust and supporting the delivery of credible corporate targets. Once a company has submitted a commitment they must submit their targets to SBTi for validation within 24 months. They must also report their company-wide GHG emissions and progress against their targets on an annual basis.

One third of the companies have already completed validation of their near-term emission reduction targets. Over half of the companies have also committed to reach net-zero emissions across their value chain by no later than 2050. The SBTi will be able to validate the integrity of these targets through the SBTi Net Zero Standard launched on 28 October ahead of COP26.

When the top 100 highest emitting companies comply with their commitment over the following months, the collective emissions reductions by 2030 should exceed 262 million tonnes -- the equivalent of the annual emissions of Spain.

In addition to ensuring that companies align their emission reduction plans with science, there is an urgent need to ensure this transformation is a just and inclusive one. The UN Global Compact together with the International Labour Organization and the International Trade Union Confederation have today launched a Think Lab on Just Transition that will shape thought leadership for corporate action to support and engage in a just transition. As companies in all sectors work to halve global emissions by 2030, they will have to account for ensuring positive impacts on their employees and communities while preparing for net-zero, a resilient future and a more equal society.

Notes to Editors

About the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C — Our Only Future” campaign

The Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign is an urgent call to action for companies to set

science-based emissions reduction targets in line with a 1.5°C, net-zero future. Launched

in May 2019 by the SBTi in partnership with the UN Global Compact and We Mean Business Coalition, it is backed by a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders. For more information please visit the campaign website. Find out more in Status Report: Business Ambition for 1.5°C - Responding to the Climate Crisis.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org @sciencetargets

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 13,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

For interview requests, please contact: communications@sciencebasedtargets.org

Alex Gee, United Nations Global Compact +44 7887 804594

gee@unglobalcompact.org

Rosie Williams, Science Based Targets initiative

rosie.williams@cdp.net

CONTACT: Media Team UNGC United Nations Global Compact


Recommended Stories

  • LAPD releases video footage of ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley's home robbery

    The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video and still images on Monday from the home invasion at the home of a star from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in the hopes that the three suspects will be caught.

  • Why Ballard Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks All Dropped Today -- But Plug Didn't

    Fuel cell stocks had a banner day yesterday as news of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passing the House sent investors flocking to renewable energy names in hopes of benefiting from government largesse next year.

  • Rolls-Royce secures funding for new generation of mini nuclear reactors

    Government and private firms agree to invest in project to build small modular reactor

  • Further Growth, More Sustainable Future

    Pursuing our ambition is core to creating value for all our stakeholders and delivering a more sustainable future.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • Why Uranium Mining Stocks Like Uranium Energy and Ur-Energy Soared Today

    Recently passed U.S. legislation and renewed support for nuclear power abroad lifted the industry's top names on Monday, but the bullishness isn't new.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rocketed Today

    Fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday after the House of Representatives finally passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for long-awaited federal spending on America's infrastructure, including big investments in clean energy. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): up 15%. The bill that passed Nov. 5 calls for investments across the infrastructure sector, including $7.5 billion on zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

  • Can This Solar Energy Stock Keep Up Its Growth Streak?

    When SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) released earnings last week, investors focused a lot of their attention on the fact that the commercial solar business is still in an uncertain position. Management said they're considering alternatives to the commercial business, but it's clear that residential solar energy is the company's future. Financial results in the third quarter of 2021 show exactly why SunPower is making the move.

  • China Is Playing With Fire As It Implements Price Controls On Coal

    China’s state-owned power provider has announced that supply and demand has returned to normal thanks to Beijing’s price controls on coal

  • Allbirds Co-CEO: Shoe companies should be carbon neutral ‘from farm to foot'

    On Wednesday, Allbirds went public, raising over $300 million for its business of making sneakers with a smaller carbon footprint.

  • ‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows

    Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.

  • U.K. Rejects Alliance Seeking Fixed Date to End Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out oil and gas production, in a move that calls into question the COP26 host nation’s climate leadership. The Beyond Oil and Gas Allia

  • GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

    General Electric Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. The energy unit will combine existing wind and gas-fired power turbines and services, and software businesses. "Customers need GE at its best and at its most focused to help them navigate the energy transition," Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview, referring to utilities and others now moving to solar, wind and hydropower.

  • Greenpeace Germany sues Volkswagen over carbon emissions targets

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Environmental activist Clara Mayer and the heads of Greenpeace Germany have sued Volkswagen in a German court, the NGO said on Tuesday, accusing the automaker of failing to do its part to combat climate change. The claimants had given Volkswagen eight weeks to consider their demands, which included ending production of internal combustion engine cars by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions by at least 65% from 2018 levels by then, before filing the suit. Volkswagen rejected the demands on Oct. 28.

  • ChargePoint and Other EV Charging Stocks Electrified by Infrastructure Bill

    The bill provides billions of dollars of funding to create an EV-charging station network across the country.

  • Range Resources expands upon its net-zero goals

    That initial net-zero goal counted Scope 1 emissions, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines as greenhouse gases that are vented out to the atmosphere directly from company-owned facilities and vehicles.

  • Why Blink Charging, EVgo, and Quantumscape Stocks Sizzled Today

    Investors expect big things ahead from EV charging and battery stocks under the Biden administration.

  • Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

    Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. The Iceland plant, called Orca, is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Experts say 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide must be removed annually by mid-century.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations to encourage the adoption of EVs. See Also: US House of Representatives Approves .2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support Plu

  • Researchers Stunned by 'Very Chunky' Great White Shark Found Swimming in the Atlantic Ocean

    The large shark was discovered by the Cape Cod-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy