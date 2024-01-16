U.S. flight delays and cancellations stall travelers nationwide as winter storm drags on

More than 1,800 flights within, to or out of the United States were canceled Tuesday as extreme winter weather continued to wreak havoc for travelers.

Data from the tracking group FlightAware also showed more than 4,700 U.S. flights were delayed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest Airlines saw the most cancellations at 391, FlightAware data showed. United was next with 338. SkyWest, Indiana-based Republic and American Airlines also each had more than 100 flights canceled.

Airports across the U.S. saw travelers stranded, with New York-LaGuardia, Washington-Reagan International, and O'Hare International airports leading the way.

The weather-related cancellations come on top of pre-announced ones by Alaska Airlines, which said Friday that dozens of flights would remain canceled through Tuesday as a result of the ongoing investigation into Boeing's 737 Max 9 aircraft.

As a result, Alaska had the highest rate of cancellations Tuesday with 16% or 96 total, FlightAware data showed.

Separate data from the flight-tracking site Anuvu showed just 36% of all U.S. carriers were departing on time Tuesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com