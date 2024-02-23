More than 100,000 biometric gun safes recalled for serious injury risk

Recalled Awesafe biometric gun safe.

More than 120,000 gun safes have been recalled for faulty biometric systems that may allow them to open for unauthorized users.

According to notices issued by The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday, biometric gun safes manufactured by Bulldog Cases, Machir, MouTec and Awesafe are affected by the recall.

Multiple accounts of the safes opening when they should not were reported to the companies, prompting recalls due to the risk of injury or even death.

Here are the companies and models involved in the recalls.

Bulldog Cases recalls

Bulldog Cases recalled its Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault (BD4030B), Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault with Shelf (BD4040B) and Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vault (BD4055B) due to failings of its biometric security system.

The affected safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Walmart and firearm stores and on Amazon from July 2016 to January 2024.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact Bulldog to receive a repair kit or free replacement safe

Machir recalls

Machir reported 15 cases of unauthorized users opening Machir gun safes due to errors with the biometric safety system.

As a result, it is recalling about 24,820 units as identified by serial numbers that can be found on the recall page.

The safes were sold at Walmart stores, online at Walmart.com and on Machir.com from July 2019 to September 2021.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric lock feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store their items until they get the free replacement.

MouTec recalls

MouTec recalled its BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe with model number QCJJ01 after a 6-year-old was reportedly able to open the safe.

The safes were only sold on Amazon from September 2021 to February 2023.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact the company to receive a repair kit or to receive a free replacement safe.

Awesafe recall

Awesafe recalled roughly 60,000 safes following 71 reported incidents of the recalled gun safes being opened by unauthorized users when the biometric lock failed.

The affected safes fit two pistols and have a completely black exterior with the brand name "Awesafe" printed on the front. They were sold on Amazon and at Walmart from August 2019 to Dec. 7, 2022.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store firearms until they get the free replacement safe. Contact Awesafe to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe.

