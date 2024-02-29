More than 100,000 mouthwash bottles recalled for increased risk of poisoning children

More than 100,000 mouthwash bottles are being recalled nationwide for increased poisoning risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall Thursday, saying in part that the hydrogen peroxide mouthwash bottles in question were not sealed with proper childproofing.

About 102,100 bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash sold between October 2010 and December 2023 were affected, according to the recall notice. The mouthwash in question contains enough of the ingredient ethanol to require childsafe packaging, but affected units were found not to be child-resistant, a violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint.

The lack of proper childproofing increases the risk of children ingesting the product and becoming poisoned.

Jeep recalls: Chrysler recalls more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles for crash risk

What mouthwashes are recalled?

Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in the flavors Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint are subject to the recall.

The bottles are a dark opaque brown with a white lid. The pink and white label on the front of the bottles displays the Heritage Store logo, product name and flavor.

Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Eucalyptus Mint.

Where was the recalled mouthwash sold?

All bottles of the above-named mouthwash sold between October 2010 and December 2023 are included in the recall.

They were sold at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Season’s Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com and other websites for about $10.50.

Check car recalls here: Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen among 2.3 million vehicles recalled

What to do if you have a recalled mouthwash

The CPSC suggests people who have the recalled mouthwash store it in a safe location out of reach and sight of children until they can dispose of it safely.

The mouthwash manufacturer, Nutraceutical Corporation, is offering full refunds or free replacement products. They advise consumers who have not already been contacted by the company to reach out to receive their compensation.

Story continues

If you fear your child may have ingested the mouthwash, contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222 or Poison.org. Signs of ethanol poisoning to look out for may include:

Vomiting

Confusion

Seizures

Slow or irregular breathing

Trouble staying awake

Low body temperature

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mouthwash bottles recalled for poisoning risk