More than 100 jobs at risk as factory closes

Everest, a windows and doors manufacturer went into administration in 2020 and staff had hoped for a new start [Google Maps]

More than 100 jobs are at risk at a windows and doors factory after it enters administration, BBC Wales understands.

Staff at Everest in Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf, were told on Monday the company was going into administration after two possible buyers fell through, said trade union GMB.

It said staff of 50 years have been "thrown on the scrapheap".

The company and the administrators have been approached for comment.

The union says 96 people work at the Treherbert site, plus seven additional staff are based in at an office in Llantrisant.

Administrators, ReSolve Advisory Limited, were appointed for the firm, known as "Everest 2020 Limited", on 24 April.

Gareth Morgans from GMB said the news was a "shock" for the workforce who feel "dejected" and "betrayed".

"They are so disappointed. It was only in 2020 that they previously went into administration, and were taken over as Everest 2020.

"They thought it was a new beginning, a new horizon and it's happened again," he said. "But this time, with no buyer taking over."

"There's people there from between two years' service to 50 years' service, all thrown on the scrapheap."

The site at Treherbert makes bespoke uPVC & Aluminium products.

A statement on the website says it is proud of the "close-knit" community where "a family atmosphere has prevailed at the factory over the years".