More Than 150 Physicians from MemorialCare Recognized by Leading Doctor's Report

·3 min read

"2022 Southern California Super Doctors" Recognizes "Approximately Top Five Percent of Physicians"

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Health System has announced that more than 150 of its physicians have been recognized as among the best in their fields by the 2022 Southern California Super Doctors report. This is especially humbling to physicians, as they continue to work through a global pandemic.

MemorialCare logo (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare Health System)
MemorialCare logo (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare Health System)

The 2022 Southern California Super Doctors report recognizes the top five percent of active doctors in Los Angeles and Orange counties with two lists: Super Doctors 2022 and Rising Stars. The selection process relies on 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, surveying physicians in Southern California and ensuring the physicians named are the most respected and talented in their fields. MemorialCare, a nonprofit integrated health system, includes MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center and MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

"This listing of outstanding Super Doctors and Rising Stars highlights our physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement and consistently offer exceptional, quality-driven, family-centered care to our patients and families," says James Leo, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare. "We are proud that our care teams are made up of such respected medical experts who provide our patients with the highest level of care."

The Super Doctors peer-review-selection process asks doctors to nominate fellow physicians by answering the question, "If you needed medical care, which doctor would you choose?" In addition, candidates were evaluated based on professional achievement, as well as the Super Doctors' "blue ribbon panel review" process, where physicians in more than 40 medical specialties evaluate the list of nominees.

Leo says, "This recognition from Super Doctors reaffirms that MemorialCare physicians across our large hospital system are some of the brightest and best in the region."

The physicians across MemoricalCare were recognized in areas including cardiology and pediatric cardiology, gastroenterology and pediatric gastroenterology, gynecologic oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, pediatric surgery, pediatrics, endocrinology, maternal/fetal medicine, vascular surgery and more.

View the complete list of physicians.

About MemorialCare
MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-150-physicians-from-memorialcare-recognized-by-leading-doctors-report-301485427.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Health System

