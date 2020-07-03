More than $180 billion in bitcoin was transacted on-chain during 2020’s Q2

The value transaction on the bitcoin network saw a small increase between the first and second quarters of 2020.

As shown in the chart below, in the second quarter of 2020, users transacted more than $180 billion in bitcoins. That amounts to an average of $1.98 billion per day.

[caption id="attachment_70177" align="aligncenter" width="2798"] Source: Coin Metrics, The Block Research[/caption]

The data pointed was included in a second-quarter rundown of bitcoin network data compiled by The Block's Steven Zheng. That report also noted that BTC trading volumes on The Block 22 exchanges rose a modest 3% during the same period.

Read the full Q2 breakdown here.





