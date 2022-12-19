U.S. markets closed

More Than $200,000 in College Scholarships Now Available from PG&E for More Than 150 Students in Northern and Central California

·3 min read

Application Deadline is Feb. 24, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California.

PG&amp;E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&amp;E Corporation)
PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation)

More than 150 awards totaling more than $200,000 are being made available through scholarships created by PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERG) and two engineering network groups (ENG). These groups support and advance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within PG&E and the hometowns it serves.

These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will receive awards ranging from $500 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership. 

PG&E ERG and ENG scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E's website. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 24, 2023.

"Many recipients of our ERG and ENG scholarships are the first in their families to attend college. These awards help develop our future leaders and breakthrough thinkers and are part of how we're living our purpose at PG&E—delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love," said Marie Waugh, PG&E Vice President, Chief Talent, Culture and Inclusion Officer.

"I do not have enough words to express my gratitude for the award, especially as a first-generation college student. I'm excited to see where my future education and experiences will take me. I couldn't be more thankful for your kindness in supporting my future," said Alexis Renihan, a 2022 Women's Network ERG scholarship recipient, who's majoring in dietetics at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Since 1989, PG&E's ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program.

More than 10,000 PG&E coworkers belong to ERGs and ENGs. Each group helps further the company's commitment to serving its hometowns and growing coworker engagement.

PG&E's ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups:

  • Access Network (individuals with disabilities)

  • Asian

  • Black

  • Latino

  • Legacy (tenured coworkers)

  • MEENA (Middle East, Europe, and North Africa)

  • National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career coworkers)

  • NuEnergy (newer coworkers)

  • PrideNetwork (LGBTQ+ coworkers)

  • Samahan (Filipino)

  • Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career coworkers)

  • Veterans

  • Women's Network

In addition to the PG&E scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a nonprofit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E coworkers and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company coworkers.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

