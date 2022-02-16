U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

More than 200 top owners & developers already confirmed to join Ascent & Escape, 2022 dates announced

·2 min read

Ascent & Escape, known to be one of commercial real estate's most sought-after event invitations, announced their 2022 dates to be held the week of November 7-11. The back-to-back retreats convene the industry's top owners, developers and investors for 48 hours focused on direct deal generation amid curated, memorable experiences in Miami's South Beach.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisnow, commercial real estate's leading B2B platform, today announced the 2022 dates for its elite Ascent & Escape conferences. The back-to-back events will be held during the week of November 7-11, both at the 1Hotel South Beach.

Owners, developers and investors from across the commercial real estate industry will be in attendance, with more than 200 top leaders already signed on to attend the retreats this autumn.

Bisnow CEO Will Friend commented: "There's nothing better than an attendee telling us they met someone at the retreat that helped forge a multi-million dollar deal for their business. That's the key to our success and why so many participants come back. I must admit, with spots selling out in record time last year, we discussed whether we should expand the event–but the magic of Ascent and Escape lies in their ability to build real connections and opportunities that drive insane value for our participants."

Both retreats are exclusively comprised of senior executives. Invitations are hand-selected and curated, with a mix of operators, developers, GP and LP equity, debt funds, and direct lenders making up more than 90% of the audience. Partnerships are extremely limited to best-in-class service providers, like longtime sponsor of the retreats Ackman-Ziff.

Simon Ziff, President of the preeminent boutique capital advisory firm, shared: "With Escape and Ascent, Bisnow has created an exciting environment where I can establish and enhance important relationships with key industry participants across the country."

2022 participants include leaders from:
Apollo
Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners
DRA Advisors
Howard Hughes Corporation
Blackstone
TGM Associates
Blue Vista Capital Management
Silverstein Properties
Related Group
Hines
Veritas Investments
CA Ventures
CIM Group
Rising Realty Partners
Time Equities
Drake Real Estate Partners
Castle Lanterra Properties
Fortress Investment Group
Cedar Street Companies
Monday Properties
GTIS Partners
Bain Capital Real Estate
North American Properties
Post Brothers
First Washington Realty
CBRE Investment Management
Contrarian Capital Management
KKR
Nuveen
ACORE Capital
Big V Properties
DLC Management
Mesa West Capital
Corigin
Marcus Partners
Pinetree
GEM Realty Capital
Equinox Development Properties
Stonehill Partners
HIG Capital

Additional information on both retreats and a full current participant list can be found by contacting curators@bisnow.com. Visit bisnow.com/ascent & bisnow.com/escape for more details.

About Bisnow
Bisnow is the world's leading B2B platform serving commercial real estate professionals in more than 50 local markets. From events and news to branded content and recruiting solutions, Bisnow powers the industry to do more business. Learn more at www.bisnow.com.

CONTACTS:
Sponsorships:
Mike Ponticelli
202-870-2352
mike@bisnow.com

Participation:
Sean Donahue:
913-645-0727
curators@bisnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-200-top-owners--developers-already-confirmed-to-join-ascent--escape-2022-dates-announced-301482679.html

SOURCE Bisnow Media

