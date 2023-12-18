More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores recalled for burn hazard

Air fryers sold at popular retail stores such as Walmart, Target, and Kohl's, are being recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

Empower Brands is recalling two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission,

So far Empower Brands, the maker of the recalled models, received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns.

More than 300,000 air fryers sold are affected by the recall.

The plastic connector that can be used to combine two food baskets inside of the units can break during use and as a result, pose a burn hazard, according to the alert.

Recalled PowerXL Model DUAF-10 Air Fryer

Which products are being recalled?

The recall applies to air fryers labeled: PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryer models DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.

The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors between Aug. 2021 through Oct. 2023.

Consumers can receive a full refund by contacting Empower Brands.

What else is being recalled: Check USA TODAY's database

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PowerXL air fryers from Kohls, Walmart, Target recalled for burn risk