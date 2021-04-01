U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.31
    +2.15 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.70
    +15.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.47 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6020
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,203.56
    +31.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.70
    +6.53 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

More than 300 companies participate in internet subsidy program: U.S. agency

·1 min read
  • FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
  • The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York
1 / 2

More than 300 companies participate in internet subsidy program: U.S. agency

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that it had approved 319 companies, including AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp -- to participate in a temporary $3.2 billion program funded by Congress to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computer.

The discounts are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on Tribal Lands. Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the commission would continue to approve additional providers and expected that Americans would soon be able to enroll in the program.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

