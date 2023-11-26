More than 303,000 Honda Accords, HR-V recalled over missing seat belt piece

Nearly 304,000 Honda Accords and HR-Vs are being recalled due to potentially defective seat belts.

According to Honda’s safety report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "front seat belt pretensioners were assembled without a rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate." Pretensioners are devices that tighten seat belts to keep occupants in place when cars brake hard or crash.

"Seat belt pretensioners missing a rivet will not properly restrain the occupant in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injury," added Honda.

The carmaker noted that as of Nov. 16, there were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue, but there have been seven warranty claims.

Here’s what Honda drivers should know.

Which Hondas are being recalled?

The recall impacts 2023 and 2024 model-year Honda Accords and HR-Vs that were manufactured between Oct. 4, 2022, to Oct. 14, 2023.

Honda expects less than 1% of the recalled vehicles will require repairs.

How do I check if my Honda has a recall?

Drivers can enter their Vehicle Identification Number on Honda’s recall webpage or call (888) 234-2138 to check if their vehicle is affected. Honda is also planning to notify individual owners by mail around Jan. 8.

Regardless of make or model, drivers can always enter their VIN on NHTSA’s website to check for recalls.

What do I do if my car is recalled?

Owners are asked to take recalled cars to an authorized Honda dealership for inspection and pretensioner replacement if needed.

Both the inspection and repair would be free at authorized Honda dealerships.

Any owners who've already paid for repairs related to the recall would be eligible for reimbursement, according to Honda.

