More than 383,000 Frigidaire refrigerators recalled due to potential safety hazards

More than 383,000 Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets sold between November 2015 and September 2019 have been recalled due to a safety hazard.

More than 383,000 Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets have been recalled following reports of plastic in the ice bucket.

The recalled appliances have an ice bucket assembly component that could break and cause plastic pieces to fall into the ice bucket.

That poses "choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in an announcement on Thursday.

Electrolux, Frigidaire’s parent company, received 343 reports of plastic breaking off into the ice buckets. There have been two reports of consumers being cut or hurt by the plastic after it was dispensed.

The recalled refrigerators include model numbers: DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF.

Additionally, appliance owners could also visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall.

The appliances were manufactured in Mexico and sold nationwide at stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot as well as online at Frigidaire.com between November 2015 and September 2019 for between $1,400 and $2,400.

Anyone who has one of the recalled models is advised to stop using the ice bucket immediately. Consumers can contact Electrolux Group for a free replacement ice bucket assembly component.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frigidaire recalls thousands of refrigerators over safety concerns