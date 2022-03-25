More than 50 Quebec Companies Join Stingray's Initiative to Help Ukrainian Families

Stingray Group Inc.

MONTREAL, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 50 companies have expressed their interest in joining the network of Quebec businesses in support of subsistence and employment opportunities for Ukrainian immigrants, a Stingray initiative. The project aims to sponsor Ukrainian families affected by the conflict by providing individuals and families with employment and support until the situation in Ukraine stabilizes. Agropur, Aldo Group, BRP, CGI, Desgagnés, Desjardins, Exceldor Cooperative, EXFO, FX Innovation, iA Financial Group, Kruger, Lion Electric, Manac Inc. and Sagard join the existing list of Quebec companies in support of this movement.



Each of these companies is prepared to join the project initiated by Eric Boyko, President, Co-Founder and CEO of Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), himself of Ukrainian descent, to welcome Ukrainian families to Quebec, and ensure these families are supported throughout the process. Stingray has created a network of external experts, including professionals in the domain of immigration and Human Resources to help assist participating companies in the immigration and relocation process and guide them through next steps.



"We are thrilled with the positive response of Quebec businesses who have shown their support and willingness to cooperate as well as various levels of government. Together, we hope to welcome up to 1,000 Ukrainian families and offer them jobs in the coming weeks," said Eric Boyko.

Companies interested in contributing and participating in this initiative can reach out to contact@evahartling.com

For more information, please contact:

Eva Hartling

514-804-7022

contact@evahartling.com



