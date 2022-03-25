U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.25
    +16.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,704.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,833.50
    +69.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.80
    +8.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.97
    -3.37 (-3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.40
    -9.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -1.86 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6490
    -0.6710 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,623.27
    +1,672.18 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.56
    +43.61 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.78
    +25.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

More than 50 Quebec Companies Join Stingray's Initiative to Help Ukrainian Families

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stingray Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RAY.B
Stingray Group Inc.
Stingray Group Inc.

MONTREAL, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 50 companies have expressed their interest in joining the network of Quebec businesses in support of subsistence and employment opportunities for Ukrainian immigrants, a Stingray initiative. The project aims to sponsor Ukrainian families affected by the conflict by providing individuals and families with employment and support until the situation in Ukraine stabilizes. Agropur, Aldo Group, BRP, CGI, Desgagnés, Desjardins, Exceldor Cooperative, EXFO, FX Innovation, iA Financial Group, Kruger, Lion Electric, Manac Inc. and Sagard join the existing list of Quebec companies in support of this movement.

Each of these companies is prepared to join the project initiated by Eric Boyko, President, Co-Founder and CEO of Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), himself of Ukrainian descent, to welcome Ukrainian families to Quebec, and ensure these families are supported throughout the process. Stingray has created a network of external experts, including professionals in the domain of immigration and Human Resources to help assist participating companies in the immigration and relocation process and guide them through next steps.

"We are thrilled with the positive response of Quebec businesses who have shown their support and willingness to cooperate as well as various levels of government. Together, we hope to welcome up to 1,000 Ukrainian families and offer them jobs in the coming weeks," said Eric Boyko.

Companies interested in contributing and participating in this initiative can reach out to contact@evahartling.com

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

For more information, please contact:

Eva Hartling
514-804-7022
contact@evahartling.com


Recommended Stories

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Traders in China Strike Rare Deal With Russia’s Rusal on Alumina

    (Bloomberg) -- United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the huge aluminum producer fighting blow-back from Russia’s war in Ukraine, is getting some help from traders in China to keep its smelters running.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evid

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Google execs cornered by employees at all-hands, demanding to know why Amazon and Apple are paying more

    “Amazon adjusted base salary cap, [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] reportedly used RSU bonuses,” wrote an employee, who asked how Google is planning to respond.

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Japanese Firm That Moves World’s Chips Counts on Data Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For close to four decades, one Japanese company has been trusted to move silicon wafers around inside the factories of the world’s biggest chipmakers. Now it’s going back to the drawing board and redesigning its ubiquitous overhead conveyors to handle an “exponential” surge in data usage and global chip demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Russia needs Indian energy buyers more than ever now

    Russia’s list of gas buyers is shrinking. The US and the EU today (March 25) announced a deal for the US to supply Europe with at least 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year. India has not joined global sanctions and boycotts against Russia, and could become an even more important customer for the world’s largest oil and gas supplier.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022

    While 79% of Americans told Fidelity Investments in 2022 that they are confident about their retirement planning, 71% also said that they are concerned about the impact of inflation on reaching their retirement goals. Uncertainty can make people feel anxious about … Continue reading → The post Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Understanding How Retirement Trusts Work

    A retirement trust could protect your estate for your beneficiaries and lower your tax liability. Here's what you need to know.

  • What would it take for U.S. oil companies to ramp up production? A lot.

    Companies are focused on keeping production steady and rewarding shareholders after two recent crashes.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.