U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.91
    +54.70 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,969.18
    -123.78 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,191.34
    +375.02 (+3.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.95
    +46.14 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.57
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -11.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0074 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4020
    +0.0050 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0127 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5340
    -0.3910 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,917.74
    +822.05 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.91
    +1.59 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

More than $6 million to modernize its equipment: the Saint-Michel sorting centre meets its targets

·4 min read

Partnership between Ricova and Pellenc ST, a French giant specializing in sorting centre machinery

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - With the acquisition by Ricova of six optical sorters from the French company specializing in machinery for sorting centres, Pellenc ST, the Saint-Michel sorting centre now has a contamination rate of 2%. This meets the high standards of the International Scrap Recycling Industries. Since acquiring the hub in the summer of 2020, Ricova has made over $6 million in private investment. The modernization has enabled the Saint-Michel sorting centre to be upgraded after years without investment. New optical sorters have significantly reduced the level of contaminants in mixed paper from around 35% to 2%.

Ricova Logo (CNW Group/Ricova)
Ricova Logo (CNW Group/Ricova)

The Saint-Michel sorting center equipment upgrade was started by Ricova upon take-over in August 2020, but the pandemic and supply chain issues have slowed down the delivery and installation of optical sorters. The work was completed in January 2023. The six additional optical sorters, including four for paper and two for plastic, as well as the work required to install this machinery, including electrical, total private investment by Ricova of more than $6 million over two and a half years.

"Achieving a 2% contamination rate was a very ambitious goal given the state of the hub when we acquired it, but after months of work and investment, we finally got there," said Colubriale, President and CEO of Ricova. "This is thanks to the collaboration with Pellenc ST, who supplied us with machines of very high quality in the best possible time. Their expertise and expert advice made our project feasible."

"Modernizing the plant was a huge challenge as we could not suspend operations – even for a week! – to make the improvements, considering the large tonnage to be treated. The upgrade to the hub took hundreds of hours of work and we can now say it's mission accomplished. Without the hard work and support of the entire team, we would never have made it. I want to personally thank them for their dedication," said Nicolas Fortier-Labonté, Director of Sorting Centres at Ricova.

"We were contacted very early by Ricova to improve the performance of the Saint-Michel sorting centre and took the challenge. Their project is our specialty: we accompany sorting centers into modernity to make their work ultra-efficient. Even though we have been slowed down by the pandemic, we have stayed the course until we reach our goals. We will remain partners in any future project carried out by Ricova," said Jean Henin, President of Pellenc ST.

"We are extremely proud to be able to confirm today that the latest characterization report rewards our modernization efforts since we took over operations of the sorting center, in the summer of 2020. This is excellent news for Montrealers who must continue to deposit their recyclable materials in their blue bins," concluded Dominic Colubriale.

Summary

  • Ricova acquired and installed a total of 6 branded optical sorters Pellenc ST, four for paper and two for plastic.

  • Ricova has invested over $6 million in private investment to modernize equipment since the acquisition of the Saint-Michel hub in August 2020.

  • The contamination rate at the time the sorting centre was acquired was approximately 35%. It is now at 2%, which meets the specifications of the City of Montreal and the highest industry standards.

  • The Saint-Michel sorting centre sorts approximately 90,000 to 100,000 tonnes annually.

  • It is the largest sorting centre in Quebec. It houses materials from 18 boroughs and ecocentres in Montreal.

  • The Saint-Michel sorting centre processed approximately 30,000 additional tonnes from neighbouring sorting centres in 2022 alone, in addition to the City of Montreal's large tonnage.

About Ricova

Ricova works in the field of waste and recyclable collection. Ricova collects waste from private companies and several municipalities in Quebec. Recyclable materials account for more than 80% of the materials it collects and transports. The company also operates and manages several sorting centres.

About Pellenc ST

With over 20 years of experience in the recycling trades, Pellenc ST supports operators and communities by providing smart and connected sorting solutions and modernizing their industrial tools to meet the new standards of sorting centres 4.0.

SOURCE Ricova

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c7144.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower natural gas liquid price and increased expenses hurt ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q4.

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Bases Ahead Of Earnings, As Industry Rebounds

    United States Steel will report fourth-quarter financials Thursday with analysts predicting the company will be the latest steel stock in recent weeks to see earnings drop compared to a year ago. U.S.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants

    McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • ConocoPhillips joins Big Oil's parade of bumper profits but shares fall

    (Reuters) -ConocoPhillips said on Thursday its profit more than doubled to $18.7 billion in 2022, the highest since the oil company spun off its refining business in 2012, benefiting as crude prices climbed 10.5% in 2022. Still, its shares fell more than 5% to $111.79 on weaker oil prices on the day and a fourth-quarter profit miss. ConocoPhillips collected $71.05 a barrel for its oil and gas in the fourth quarter, up from $65.56 per boe in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • U.S. oil prices end at 3-week low as EIA reports a 6th straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures finish lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • Supply chain, EVs and interest rates: Here's what Toyota Division head David Christ is anticipating in 2023

    2022 didn't go exactly as planned for Toyota but executives hope 2023 will be better. David Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division for Plano-based Toyota Motor North America, spoke more about supply chain issues, demand, the leasing environment, electric vehicles and more in this interview.

  • Japan utilities boost efforts to cut coal import costs, improve energy security

    Japanese power utilities are stepping up efforts to cut thermal coal import costs by switching to lower quality grades and widening import sources, company officials said, as Tokyo looks to fight inflation and boost energy security. The measures include burning more of cheaper low-to-mid-grade coal and seeking new suppliers in Africa and South America, they said, as the world's No. 3 coal importer has sharply reduced imports from Russia, sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine.