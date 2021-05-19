More than $600,000 for four Gaspé businesses involved in seafood processing

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier announces financial support from Government of Canada for Gaspé businesses that have benefited from the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund to help Canada's fish and seafood processing sector through the COVID-19 crisis.

GASPÉ, QC, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Fish and seafood processors play a vital role in the resilience of Canada's food system and economy. They are at the heart of their communities, creating local jobs and buying products from Canadian fish and aquaculture harvesters. COVID-19 has presented many challenges to the sector, putting a significant financial burden on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they work to meet these challenges head-on. That is why the Government of Canada created, in April 2020, the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) that helps fish and seafood processors across Canada get through the crisis and prepare for the economic recovery so that their communities can continue to thrive.

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced financial support totaling $605,272 for Poissonnerie de Cloridorme, Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan, Gaspé Cured and Unipêche M.D.M.

Contribution details are as follows:

Poissonnerie de Cloridorme Inc., a business specializing in the processing of seafood products, particularly sea cucumbers, is receiving a repayable contribution of $277,098. CED's support enabled the business to ensure the health and safety of its workers and develop new markets for its products. Therefore, it can continue its operations and maintain its jobs in a region where the seafood industry plays a major role.





Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan ltée, a family business that originally specialized in processing salted and dried cod and now focuses primarily on processing lobster and groundfish, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $217,500. CED's support helped the business install a ventilation and air conditioning system, acquire durable sanitary equipment, build a new workroom and reorganize the production line and employee rooms to allow for physical distancing.





Gaspé Cured Ltd., a business specializing in lobster processing, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $99,671. CED's support was used to implement sustainable protection and health measures and acquire and install a ventilation system.





Unipêche M.D.M ltée, a business specializing in the processing and marketing of a wide range of seafood products, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $11,003. CED's support enabled the implementation of sustainable protection and health measures.

The CSSF is part of the Government of Canada's ongoing effort to support Canada's fish and seafood sector. The $9.1 million initiative for Quebec is administered by CED and has been extended to March 31, 2022, so that more businesses and organizations can be supported, which will help industry players adapt to the pandemic in a safe and sustainable manner.

Quotes

"It is the Government of Canada's mission to accompany the country's businesses into the economy of tomorrow and to help them seize emerging business opportunities. That is why we support key sectors, including seafood processing, in various regions of Quebec. Projects like those of Poissonnerie de Cloridorme, Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan, Gaspé Cured and Unipêche M.D.M. will help ensure an inclusive recovery and keep good jobs in our communities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"For two seasons now, our fish and seafood processors across the country have been facing major challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic This industry is important to Canada's economic recovery and so I am pleased that CED is providing support for this key sector for Quebec. It will help communities get through this difficult time and make a strong comeback once COVID-19 is behind us. I want our small businesses in Canada to know that we will always be there for them, at their sides."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Businesses in the fish and seafood processing sectors and organizations who support them in Quebec are encouraged to contact CED for more information on the CSSF.





The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19.





CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

