More than 70 million candy rollerballs recalled after 7-year-old girl choked to death

A 7-year-old girl died choking on a ball that dislodged from a candy rollerball treat, prompting a recall of more than 70 million containers of two different products.

Candy Dynamics recalled 70 million containers of Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy because of a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in an Thursday announcement.

In a separate recall Thursday, KGR Candies recalled about 145,800 tubes of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy because the treat's rolling ball can dislodge and get trapped in a person's throat, potentially causing death, the safety commission reported.

How many reports of defects have come in?

A 7-year-old girl from New York fatally choked on one of KGR's Cocco Candy products when a rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in April, the commission reported.

As for the Candy Dynamics products, the commission said there have been two reports of the candy's rolling ball detaching from the container. No injuries have been reported involving that candy.

What Cocco Candy products are being recalled?

The safety commission reported that the Cocco Candy being recalled was sold in 2-ounce tubes in three flavors. The flavors and bar codes are:

Strawberry; barcode 8683363414008

Tutti-frutti; barcode 8683363414015

Sour cola; barcode 8683363414022

Where were the Cocco Candy products sold?

The affected Cocco Candy products were sold in stores across the U.S. as well as online between May 2022 and March.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund," the commission said.

According to the company, consumers can receive a refund with a receipt through PayPal, Zelle or a check.

Customers with questions can call 888-802-8823 or email Recall@kgrdistribution.com.

Which Slime Licker products are being recalled?

The Slime Licker candy was sold in 2-ounce and 3-ounce containers in multiple flavors. The flavors and barcodes are:

Slime Licker sour rolling liquid candy, blue razz and strawberry, 2 ounces, UPC 8-98940-00101-6

Slime Licker sour rolling liquid candy, blue razz and strawberry, 2-ounce two pack, UPC 8-98940-00191-7

Slime Licker sour rolling liquid candy, black cherry and sour apple, 2 ounces, UPC 8-50034-59720-1

Slime Licker sour rolling liquid candy, blue razz and strawberry, 2 ounces, UPC 0-60631-91829-7

Mega Slime Licker sour rolling liquid candy, blue razz and strawberry, 3 ounces, UPC 8-98940-00169-6

Where were the Slime Licker products sold?

The affected Slime Lickers were sold at Walmart, Five Below, and additional stores as well as online at Amazon from June 2015 through July.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately, the commission warned.

Refunds are available for people who bought the product as long as the product was not used.

For more information, call 877-546-0483 or visit Candy Dynamic's website.

