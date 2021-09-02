U.S. markets closed

More Than 75 Dynamic Industry Leaders Will Be Streaming at Real Estate's Most Powerful Event of the Year

·2 min read

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia's CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange is returning on Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m ET. The full-day educational event features broker and agent tracks, and examines the market outlook through the end of the year, explores predictions and trends for 2022, and offers hands-on strategies for ensuring success. More than 75 of the industry's most respected thought leaders are slated to speak, as well as successful agents, team leaders, business coaches, brand executives and real estate experts.

"In today's rapidly changing real estate landscape, information is currency," said RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. "For today's brokers and agents to compete and succeed, they must stay informed on the latest market trends and business strategies. RISMedia's CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange gathers some of real estate's greatest minds to deliver the essential information necessary for today's real estate professionals to build sustainable success."

Highlights from the event's more than 25 sessions include:

The Next Housing Crash: Fact or Fiction?
Assessing the Competition: How Real Is the Threat?
How to Improve Your Value Proposition to Avoid Discounting Your Services
Growing Pains: The Advantages and Challenges of M&As and Roll-Ups
Revving Up Revenue: New Ways to Increase Profitability
Building (and Sticking to!) a Strong Business Plan for 2022
Evaluating the Trends: Experts Discuss the Industry's Future

To register, click here.

The event's more than 75 speakers include:

Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

Charles Oppler, 2021 President, National Association of REALTORS®

Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Gino Blefari, CEO & Chairman, HomeServices of America

Leslie Appleton-Young, Former VP & Chief Economist, California Association of REALTORS®

Paul Boomsma, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

View our sponsors

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston in Norwalk, Connecticut, as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate professionals looking to gain a competitive edge. It serves its community with Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

CONTACT: cwelton@rismedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-75-dynamic-industry-leaders-will-be-streaming-at-real-estates-most-powerful-event-of-the-year-301368832.html

SOURCE RISMedia

