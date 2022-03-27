U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.50
    -14.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,656.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,711.00
    -44.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.60
    -8.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.82
    -4.08 (-3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.90
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2410
    +0.1810 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,880.11
    +2,161.70 (+4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.67
    +62.14 (+6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,910.85
    -238.99 (-0.85%)
     

More than 90 companies and 60 countries will participate in Smart City Expo Doha

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From tomorrow until Wednesday, Msheireb Downtown Doha will allocate the second edition of Smart City Expo Doha (SCED), the main urban innovation event of its region. Organized by the Government of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; with the support of its innovated Smart Qatar Program, TASMU, hosted by Msheireb Downtown Doha, and brought by Fira de Barcelona, the show will address the main challenges facing the cities of the future.

More than 90 companies and 60 countries will participate in Smart City Expo Doha.
More than 90 companies and 60 countries will participate in Smart City Expo Doha.

It will do so through a complete program of conferences that will have the participation of more than 70 international and local speakers, around four topics: sustainable cities, global economy and digital readiness, sporting events and connected society, the city as a platform, and reshaping digital public services. The sessions can be followed both in person and online around the world, through the Tomorrow.city platform.

Among the speakers who have confirmed their participation in the event there are names such as: Jonas Kjellberg, Venture Investor, Lecturer & Author and Founder of Nornorm; Peter Hirshberg, CEO - Catalyst Opportunity Zone Impact Fund Lighthouse.one - Venture Partner; Hayfa Al-Abdulla, Innovation Director Qatar Science & Technology Park; Amy Hochadel, Director of Global Business Connected Places Catapult; Sunil Dubey, Strategy, Infrastructure and International Relations University of Sydney; Ayman Smadi, International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Director MENA; and Jeff Merrit, Head of IoT, Robotics and Smart Cities World Economic Forum.

In addition to the congress part, Smart City Expo Doha will also have an exhibition area with more than 90 companies representing more than 60 countries around the world that will show the attending public the main advances in urban innovation. Among the participating firms will be: Ooredoo, QNB, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Meeza, Microsoft, Vodafone, Hamad International Airport, DELL, Cisco – Mannai Corporation, GBM, or QFZ.

Smart City Expo Doha is part of the internationalization strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona, which will hold its 12th edition from 15 to 17 November 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Fira de Barcelona Logo
Fira de Barcelona Logo

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona

Recommended Stories

  • Food Recall Warning - Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus

    Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pacific-rim-shellfish-2003-corp-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus

  • China’s Greenland plans cross-border carbon credit trading with Singapore exchange

    Chinese state-backed real estate giant Greenland Group has formed a partnership, through its financial arm, with Singapore-based digital securities exchange MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), to offer cross-border digital carbon credits trading services. See related article: China eyes blockchain for carbon trading Fast facts The partnership will allow accredited, institutional investors to trade digital carbon credits […]

  • Gold Steady After Weekly Gain as Traders Weigh War, Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady after capping a weekly advance, as investors weighed the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine against the impact of tighter monetary policy to curb inflation. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the End of the World As

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Tesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports

    Tesla's production in the plant will be halted on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that the electric car maker hasn't yet informed workers if it would extend the suspension beyond Monday. Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Shanghai's municipal government said on Sunday that all firms and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown.

  • Natural-Gas Industry Gets Boost as Biden Shifts Stance

    President Biden’s pledge to increase U.S. liquefied natural-gas exports to Europe marks a further retreat from his hard-line stance against fossil fuels, sending industry share prices surging.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Spending on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the End of the World As We

  • Why Blue Apron Is Running Higher This Week

    Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) soared 17.7% higher this week compared to their close last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no specific news that would account for such a big run higher, though it appointed a new director to its board and the meal kit company said it would be coming out with breakfast options. At just under $5 per share, Blue Apron has lost virtually all of its value from its 2017 IPO as meal kits have become commoditized as competition from supermarkets, big box stores, and other providers destroyed whatever market advantages it once held. Blue Apron got a bit of a reprieve during the pandemic as the lockdown orders had consumers turning to meal delivery outfits for food.

  • Russia Could Nationalize Automaker Assets as Ukraine Invasion Continues, and VW ID.5 Launch Delayed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine created problems for the auto industry supply chain, including delay of the new VW EV because wiring harnesses are made in Ukraine.

  • Central Coast food banks hurt by record-breaking gas prices

    Central Coast food banks hurt by record-breaking gas prices

  • Canada pledges to help countries stop using Russian oil

    Canada says its can provide more oil, gas and uranium to help solve the global energy crisis.

  • McCord: Why are we grinding down our domestic oil and gas industry?

    The Biden administration's abuse of our oil and gas industry has driven up prices at home and created dangers abroad.

  • How Sanctions on Russia, War in Ukraine and Covid in China Are Transforming Global Supply Chains

    Globe-spanning supply chains are designed to be cost-effective, but not necessarily resilient. Companies are transforming them into supply ‘webs’—and governments are subsidizing the shift.

  • Price of a pint to soar by Christmas, beer brewer warns

    The price of a pint of beer is set to get even more expensive by Christmas as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends barley costs spiralling by almost a third, a leading brewer has warned.

  • VIDEO: Hundreds of rural hospitals at risk of closing, new report says

    As the COVID-19 pandemic hits another year, rural hospitals are feeling the pain more than other facilities.

  • Some states try to ease pain at the pump

    States such as Connecticut and Maryland have signed legislation to suspend their states excise tax on gasoline.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.