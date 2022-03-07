U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.84
    -92.03 (-2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,017.00
    -597.80 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,001.58
    -311.86 (-2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.25
    -32.65 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.75
    +6.07 (+5.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.60
    +31.00 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7380
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    -0.0128 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3870
    +0.6070 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,029.58
    -870.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.88
    +2.26 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

More Alberta businesses go digital with investment from the Government of Canada

·5 min read

Funding of $3 million through Prairies Economic Development Canada will help small businesses in Alberta to develop an online presence and adopt e-commerce practices

EDMONTON, AB, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Small businesses are the backbone of Alberta's economy, representing 98% of all businesses in Alberta and accounting for high-quality jobs across the province. Yet, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more Canadians shopping online, only an estimated one-third of Alberta small businesses are equipped to sell online.

More Alberta businesses go digital with investment from the Government of Canada (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
More Alberta businesses go digital with investment from the Government of Canada (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, announced an investment of $3 million to help Alberta's small businesses go digital through Business Link's Digital Economy Program. This means more businesses can adapt to a changing commercial environment leading to increased economic opportunity and creating more jobs for Albertans.

The Digital Economy Program, delivered through Business Link in partnership with Digital Main Street, helps small businesses access e-commerce solutions through two streams: the ShopHERE initiative powered by Google, and Digital Services Squads. ShopHERE is a no-cost tool that helps eligible businesses create and promote their online stores, while the Digital Service Squads consist of highly trained recent graduates across Alberta who provide one-on-one assistance to help eligible businesses learn how to use digital tools more effectively.

The Digital Economy Program was announced last October with support from the Government of Alberta. PrairiesCan funding will extend the program's reach and increase the number of businesses that can access these services.

Over the next two years, the Digital Economy Program is expected to help support approximately 4,800 Alberta businesses. Today's investment is in addition to previous PrairiesCan funding of $715,000 in support of the City of Edmonton and the City of Calgary's small business digitization projects. Business Link is leveraging these initiatives and connecting them to the Digital Economy Program.

On March 3, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the launch of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP), to help Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses grow their online presence and upgrade or adopt digital technologies. With an investment of $4 billion over four years, CDAP will support up to 160,000 small businesses and create good middle-class jobs across the country, including thousands of jobs for young Canadians.

In addition, the Government of Canada has partnered with Business Link and Digital Main Street to deliver the Grow Your Business Online grant to small businesses across the country. This $2,400 micro-grant will help smaller, consumer-facing businesses, including those in service industries, co-operatives and social enterprises, adopt e-commerce technologies.

Quotes

"Our government is working with Alberta and partners like Business Link to ensure small businesses emerge from the pandemic stronger and can take advantage of new market opportunities. Today's investment will help small businesses across the province to reconnect with, and grow their customer bases – here in Edmonton, here in Alberta, across the Prairies, and beyond"

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Small businesses are at the heart of Alberta's economy and quality of life, sustaining jobs and livelihoods in communities across the province. I'm proud that our government is supporting Alberta's small business owners and entrepreneurs to make the move towards digital tools that will help them not only navigate the challenges of the pandemic, but emerge stronger and positioned for growth."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Alberta's economy is moving from recovery to sustained growth. By providing Alberta's small business community with easy-to-use tools and resources to grow, we are ensuring that they can also grow and thrive. This investment will help even more small businesses benefit from the Digital Economy Program and expand their online presence and customer base."

- Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

"This program is an incredible opportunity for small businesses across Alberta to level up their digital efforts, increasing their potential to generate more revenue online. Business Link is thrilled to partner with Digital Main Street to deliver this program in Alberta. This additional funding from the Government of Canada complements the Government of Alberta's investment and will help us reach even more small businesses."

- Clinton Senkow, Business Link Board of Directors Chairperson

"Being able to bring Digital Main Street and our supports for small businesses to Alberta in partnership with Business Link, the Government of Alberta and PrairiesCan is very exciting. We look forward to supporting thousands of businesses across Alberta through our joint programming and creating many local job opportunities. It is more important now than ever that businesses embrace digital transformation, and we look forward to being a key cog in this journey for as many businesses as possible!"

- John Kiru, Executive Director, Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA), and founder of Digital Main Street

Quick facts

  • A PrairiesCan investment of $3 million for the Digital Economy Program will extend the supports available for small businesses in Alberta to develop an online presence and adopt e-commerce practices.

  • The Digital Economy Program is delivered by Business Link in collaboration with Digital Main Street. Business Link is an Alberta non-profit that assists small business owners and entrepreneurs. Digital Main Street is a program and service that helps main street businesses achieve digital transformation.

  • Applications for the Digital Economy Program remain open until March 2023. To be eligible for the Digital Economy Program, businesses must be registered in Alberta or an Indigenous business, have less than 50 employees, and operate as a home-based or commercial business.

  • There is no cost to eligible businesses to participate in the program.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c8427.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Russian rouble tanks as bids evaporate in offshore trade

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble lost over a fifth of its value in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Biden elevates Ford, GM, and now Siemens — but not Tesla — in big EV push

    Siemens has positioned itself alongside companies like Ford and GM to be one of Joe Biden’s preferred corporate faces for its ambitious EV goals. Still largely on the outside — of the DC party at least — is Tesla.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they received payment in dollars, even after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of repaying foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    It's fair to say that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and AT&T (NYSE: T) will be making headlines this week, even though those market bellwethers posted their latest quarterly reports weeks ago. Apple is hosting a media event on Tuesday. Disney follows with its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in March

    Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite is down 16.4% and many of the biggest tech stock names are down even more. For three companies in particular, recently reported earnings further confirmed their positions of strength in their respective industries, making them my top tech stocks to buy in March. When PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings in early February, the market responded harshly, with shares selling off 25% the next day.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Could The Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    A look at the shareholders of Fortinet, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTNT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies...