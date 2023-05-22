U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

1
Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
JAMES HALFACRE / Honda
JAMES HALFACRE / Honda

A car is a major investment, so you'll likely want one that will last for as long as possible. While the average vehicle has only an 11.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, some cars have a much greater chance of reaching this milestone.

Here's a look at the 20 cars that are at least twice as likely to make it to 250,000 than the average car, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

©Toyota
©Toyota

20. Toyota Sienna

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 23.3%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2x

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

19. Ram 3500

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 24.3%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.1x

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

18. Ram 2500

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.3%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.2x

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

17. Chevrolet Avalanche

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.7%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

©Honda
©Honda

16. Honda Accord

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.1%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

©Honda
©Honda

15. Honda CR-V

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.5%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x

Honda / Wieck
Honda / Wieck

14. Honda Element

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.8%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.4x

MullenLowe / Acura
MullenLowe / Acura

13. Acura MDX

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 29.2%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.5x

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 31%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.6x

JAMES HALFACRE / Toyota
JAMES HALFACRE / Toyota

11. Toyota Avalon

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 33.1%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.8x

©Toyota
©Toyota

10. Toyota 4Runner

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.2%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

©GMC
©GMC

8. GMC Sierra 2500HD

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.3%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

©Toyota
©Toyota

7. Toyota Tacoma

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.7%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x

©Honda North America
©Honda North America

6. Honda Pilot

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 42.7%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.6x

©Ford
©Ford

5. Ford F-250 Super Duty

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 43.6%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.7x

©Toyota
©Toyota

4. Toyota Sequoia

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.1%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4x

©Toyota
©Toyota

3. Toyota Tundra

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x

SEAN C RICE / Toyota
SEAN C RICE / Toyota

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x

©Ford
©Ford

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty

  • % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 49.1%

  • Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.2x

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle