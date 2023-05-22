More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Reuters

As talks over raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling go down to the wire, Wall Street banks and asset managers have been preparing for the fallout from a potential default. The financial industry has prepared for such a crisis before, most recently in September 2021. Less than two weeks remain until June 1, when the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government might not be able to pay all its debts, a deadline U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed on Sunday.