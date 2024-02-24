Advertisement
More Bang for Your Buck: Eleven Best Motorcycles on the Market in 2024

Gina Hagler
·2 min read
pidjoe / Getty Images
pidjoe / Getty Images

If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast or just getting into them, here are 2024’s best motorcycles available on the market. If you’ve got the money, these bikes will surely prove to be worthy of your time and investment.

Adventure Bikes, Great For Off-Roading:

CFMoto 450MT

  • Engine: 449cc parallel-twin engine

  • Features: Off-road ready suspension and durable tires and wheels

  • Price: 8,990 AUD

BMW R 1300 GS

  • Engine: 1,300cc boxer engine

  • Features: Optimized for on and off-road conditions

  • Price: $19,890

Suzuki GSX-S1000 GX

  • Engine: 999cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four

  • Features: Electronic suspension system, drive mode selector, quick-shifter, smart cruise control, cornering ABS

  • Price: $18,499

Sport Bikes:

Kawasaki Ninja 500

  • Engine: 451cc parallel-twin

  • Features: ABS + KIPASS remote key system (SE model only)

  • Price: $5,299

Honda CB1000 Hornet

  • Engine: 999cc inline-four

  • Features: Showa front forks, progressive link monoshock, smartphone connectivity, throttle-by-wire system, multiple ride modes

  • Price: N/A

Dual-Sport Bikes:

Husqvarna FC 450

  • Engine: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke

  • Features: Improved chassis and suspension for cornering and handling, Connectivity Unit Offroad module boosting off-road performance, smartphone app connection for preset and custom engine mapping

  • Price: $12, 549

Triumph TF 250-X

  • Engine: 249.95cc Single-cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC

  • Features: Electronic fuel-injection system, five-speed manual gearbox

  • Price: $9,995

Cruisers:

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

  • Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

  • Features: Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom ride modes, Skyline OS infotainment system with 12.3-inch TFT full-color touchscreen display, 200-watt amplifier, and fairing-mounted speakers

  • Price: $25,999

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

  • Engine: Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 High Output

  • Features: titanium slip-on exhaust, carbon-fiber front fender, Track/Track Plus modes, 12.3-inch full-color touchscreen display, Skyline OS infotainment system, Rockford Fosgate Stage II audio system

  • Price: $42,999

Honda Rebel 1100

  • Engine: 1,083cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin

  • Features: multiple ride modes, ABS, manual or DCT

  • Price: $9,549

Ducati Diavel V4

  • Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo

  • Features: multiple ride modes (sport, touring, urban, wet), cornering ABS, traction control, bidirectional quickshifter

  • Price: $26,695

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More Bang for Your Buck: Eleven Best Motorcycles on the Market in 2024

