More Bang for Your Buck: Eleven Best Motorcycles on the Market in 2024
If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast or just getting into them, here are 2024’s best motorcycles available on the market. If you’ve got the money, these bikes will surely prove to be worthy of your time and investment.
Adventure Bikes, Great For Off-Roading:
CFMoto 450MT
Engine: 449cc parallel-twin engine
Features: Off-road ready suspension and durable tires and wheels
Price: 8,990 AUD
BMW R 1300 GS
Engine: 1,300cc boxer engine
Features: Optimized for on and off-road conditions
Price: $19,890
Suzuki GSX-S1000 GX
Engine: 999cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four
Features: Electronic suspension system, drive mode selector, quick-shifter, smart cruise control, cornering ABS
Price: $18,499
Sport Bikes:
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Engine: 451cc parallel-twin
Features: ABS + KIPASS remote key system (SE model only)
Price: $5,299
Honda CB1000 Hornet
Engine: 999cc inline-four
Features: Showa front forks, progressive link monoshock, smartphone connectivity, throttle-by-wire system, multiple ride modes
Price: N/A
Dual-Sport Bikes:
Husqvarna FC 450
Engine: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke
Features: Improved chassis and suspension for cornering and handling, Connectivity Unit Offroad module boosting off-road performance, smartphone app connection for preset and custom engine mapping
Price: $12, 549
Triumph TF 250-X
Engine: 249.95cc Single-cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC
Features: Electronic fuel-injection system, five-speed manual gearbox
Price: $9,995
Cruisers:
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
Features: Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom ride modes, Skyline OS infotainment system with 12.3-inch TFT full-color touchscreen display, 200-watt amplifier, and fairing-mounted speakers
Price: $25,999
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST
Engine: Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 High Output
Features: titanium slip-on exhaust, carbon-fiber front fender, Track/Track Plus modes, 12.3-inch full-color touchscreen display, Skyline OS infotainment system, Rockford Fosgate Stage II audio system
Price: $42,999
Honda Rebel 1100
Engine: 1,083cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
Features: multiple ride modes, ABS, manual or DCT
Price: $9,549
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo
Features: multiple ride modes (sport, touring, urban, wet), cornering ABS, traction control, bidirectional quickshifter
Price: $26,695
